Why Dana White Needs Dricus Du Plessis to Win Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

UFC 319 is only days away, and we’re finally set to witness Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, one of the most highly anticipated superfights of the year, going down on August 16th in Chicago. This bout could be a turning point for the middleweight division, as we find out whether a new champion will be crowned or not. But there’s more on the line than just a gold UFC belt.

For those of you who may not already know, UFC CEO Dana White recently sealed a monumental $7.7 billion seven-year deal with Paramount, almost double the value of their previous broadcast deal with ESPN. However, his ambitions don’t stop there. One of his longest-standing dreams is to bring the UFC to Africa, which still remains unfulfilled. “You know how bad I want this. I’ve been trying to get this done,” White had admitted last year. Despite the hurdles, at UFC 319, if all goes well, Dricus Du Plessis might just provide the key to making that dream a reality. So, the UFC boss should be betting big on him to pull it off. Here’s why.

Dana White’s vision for UFC Africa

The UFC has seen its fair share of coveted champions with African roots. Fighters like Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman proudly carried their native identity inside the Octagon, even though they were based in different countries. The African audience still embraced them as their own. Yet, during all those years of their reigns, the UFC never managed to bring an event to African soil—and that dream became even harder to realize once they were no longer champions.

However, things changed when Dricus du Plessis became the undisputed middleweight champion by dethroning Sean Strickland at UFC 297. For Dana White, it was a new ray of hope. In the post-fight press conference, the UFC head honcho revealed, “We literally had a meeting the other day, and we’re seriously talking about Africa now. We’re starting to look at venues and cities to hold an event. Africa is going to happen very soon.”

White didn’t stop there! He called ‘Stillknocks’ the “spearhead” for a future UFC Africa event, making it clear he sees Du Plessis as the key to the promotion’s first steps into the African market. After Du Plessis went on to defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, White again addressed the idea, this time pointing out the real challenge. At the DWCS presser in 2024, when asked about staging an event in Africa, he said, “The arena situation there is tough; it’s tough to pull off. That’s been the challenge with Africa as a whole. We’re trying to figure it out… wind is a big problem.”

Still, those obstacles don’t erase the possibility entirely. If Du Plessis can pull off the biggest win of his career against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, it could be the perfect springboard for the UFC’s long-awaited debut in Africa. And the reigning 185-pound kingpin already seems to be planning for exactly that.

Why Dricus du Plessis Must Beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis has been training hard, playing all his cards right. His goal? To become the first man to hand Khamzat Chimaev a loss in his pro career at UFC 319. The South African champ is confident about his chances. So are MMA experts like former 185 lbs champ Robert Whittaker. So, for ‘Stillknocks’, it’s not just about defending his belt; his motivation runs much deeper.

The reigning middleweight king recently opened up about how staying champion could pave the way for UFC Africa. Speaking to Scott Fontana of the New York Post, he said, “The right people were speaking to each other. I was involved in these conversations. As soon as this fight was made, my attention shifted to this fight. I know the conversations are there between the UFC and South Africa, and the sports ministers, and the cities, and the arenas — everything is in conversation.”

Du Plessis hasn’t fought in front of his home crowd since 2017, adding even more fuel to his fire. As he prepares to walk into the United Center in Chicago on August 16, the thought of fighting in front of a roaring South African audience is never far from his mind. He said, “That is definitely something that I will get after as soon as I am done with this fight. … The UFC is now massive in South Africa. The country is so behind the UFC and myself, behind me fighting.”

The truth is, South Africa is slowly but surely embracing MMA. The PFL recently brought their Van Steenis vs. Eblen card to the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town on July 19, proving that the local fanbase is growing. With Du Plessis as champion, the UFC could easily ride that wave of momentum with a historic card in the region.

But before any of that dream becomes reality, ‘Stillknocks’ has to deliver a massive win over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. So, what do you think? Can Du Plessis get the job done and take the UFC home to South Africa, or will ‘Borz’ crash the party for all? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.