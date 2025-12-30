Why UFC Great Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Need to Stay Retired in 2026

Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, Dominick Cruz, and Paul Craig all hung up their gloves in 2025. But no retirement affected fans more than Dustin Poirier’s. Fans admired Poirier for his brawler fighting style, relentless determination, and impactful charity work through his foundation, which earned him respect even from opponents. In the end, his departure left a lasting impression.

After fighting in his hometown of New Orleans at UFC 318, Dustin Poirier announced his retirement following a trilogy loss to Max Holloway. Fans were heartbroken, and so was Poirier. “I miss it more than I thought I would,” he admitted later. Stepping away from the sport after nearly 20 years took a heavy mental toll and left him frustrated. So why put himself through this struggle when so many opportunities still exist for him in combat sports? Here’s what lies ahead for Poirier.

Boxing

Dustin Poirier, now retired, uses his 16 years of MMA experience as an analyst. While he shares his insights in the booth, everyone knows he still misses fighting. Boxing could become his next move. Known for his devastating hands, ‘The Diamond’ even cut UFC legend Islam Makhachev’s forehead at UFC 302 last year, solidifying his reputation as one of MMA’s elite strikers.

Poirier has long dreamed of a boxing showdown with Nate Diaz. “Zuffa Boxing, 12 rounds, me and Nathaniel, I’d do it. Only one more, I’d take,” Dustin Poirier wrote on X once.

However, obstacles remain. Despite retiring, Dustin Poirier still has “four or five” fights on his UFC contract. “I am not free to just go and box,” he said. Still, if Dana White & Co. approve or give him a chance under Zuffa Boxing, he could make the move. Plus, he also has opportunities in influencer boxing, with plenty of potential opponents such as Mike Perry and Dillon Danis.

Pro Wrestling (WWE or RAF)

At present, RAF has established itself as a go-to battleground for veteran UFC fighters, both retired and active. Fighters such as Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold have already joined the roster. If Dustin Poirier ever makes the move, rising stars like Bo Nickal and Arman Tsarukyan could step into the spotlight. NCAA standout and two-time PFL champion Lance Palmer also emerges as a strong option.

WWE presents another intriguing path for Dustin Poirier. Back in 2022, Poirier teased the idea when he responded to a fan during an X Q and A session. “On my way,” Poirier wrote. In that case, a move to WWE could place him opposite major names like CM Punk, a matchup that would instantly draw crowd interest.

Notably, Poirier’s longtime UFC rival Colby Covington has also shown interest in joining WWE, raising the possibility of the two facing off inside a WWE ring. Their rivalry stretches back years to when they trained together at ATT early in their careers.

Covington has claimed that he helped ‘The Diamond’ with wrestling techniques and guidance, though he later said that Poirier changed after gaining fame. Poirier, however, has his own perspective and once said that if he saw Covington, it would be “on sight,” a moment sure to excite fans.

Grappling/BJJ event match

No one ever truly steps away from MMA. Take Jon Jones as an example. He announced his retirement earlier this summer after UFC 300, but he later returned to the UFC testing pool. Similarly, ‘The Diamond’ could very well change his mind. Dustin Poirier, known for his sharp striking, also holds a black belt in BJJ, which shows his exceptional mastery and teaching ability.

On top of that, even Poirier’s coach, Head Coach Matt Brown, has hinted at it. “Who ain’t got jiu-jitsu, right? He’s got jiu-jitsu. People sleep on it.”

Right now, BJJ also provides plenty of competitive opportunities. For instance, fighters like Demetrious Johnson, Rodolfo Vieira, and Gilbert Burns are already testing their skills in various ADCC and IBJJF events.

Dustin Poirier at UFC, why not?

Dustin Poirier still holds an active UFC contract, and next year the promotion is planning a major event at the White House, on June 14. To represent America, few fighters fit the role better than the Louisiana native. The promotion struggles to build the card as several top fighters who initially agreed to compete have backed out. Tom Aspinall sits out with an injury, Islam Makhachev refuses to fight, and Ilia Topuria focuses on personal matters.

Dustin Poirier could step in to save the card, potentially facing someone like Colby Covington, who also aligns closely with President Trump. Donald Trump will also be there to attend, alongside other high-profile figures.

In that case, Poirier’s head coach has already hinted that a return could happen if someone offers the right incentive. “It would have to be something pretty enticing,” Brown said. “That could always happen. But I think he’s content with his accomplishments and content with the money he’s made and what he’s done. I think it is [the final fight],” Brown told MMA Fighting.

Meanwhile, in the summer, if ‘The Diamond’ decides to return, he could face Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, or Justin Gaethje, given his longstanding rivalries and the pending trilogy with Gaethje.

What do you think of these options? Where could Dustin Poirier make his comeback in 2026? Share your thoughts below.