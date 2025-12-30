Can Alex Pereira Become the UFC’s First Triple Champ in 2026?

With fighters like Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev making their marks in two divisions, it’s hard to deny that becoming a double champion has lost the mystique it used to have. What was once an almost impossible feat has now become routine for fighters who’ve conquered their original divisions. So, the million-dollar question now is: what comes after the two-division success?

In 2026, the UFC fandom might find out! We’ve already seen Anatoly Malykhin making history at ONE Championship, becoming the first MMA fighter to win three divisional belts. Now, Dana White and Co. may get their first triple champion, and the best man to do it appears to be Alex Pereira. Here’s why!

Alex Pereira is already a heavyweight

It’s no secret that UFC fighters often compete outside their natural weight classes. A lot of them tend to cut a massive amount of weight to compete in lower weight classes. The story’s the same with Alex Pereira. The former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion walks around 230-240 lbs when not in a fight camp. And the best part? ‘Poatan’ never misses the mark when he has to go down and make weight for a fight.

Alex Pereira‘s left hook has become the most feared weapon in his arsenal. He has crumpled countless champion resumes with that left hook, but it’s not about him hitting hard. It’s more about how he carries that power. Most of the fighters who are known for their strength often lose speed and even explosiveness when they move up in a higher weight class. However, Alex Pereira’s precision, timing, and composure make him highly effective and deadly at any range.

Imagining Alex Pereira using his precision and composure to showcase his one-punch slaying power should terrify anyone from the light heavyweight limit of 205 lbs to anybody under 265 lbs. Moreover, fighting at heavyweight will save the UFC champion the time he takes to cut weight.

The Brazilian ace would not even require bulking up unnaturally because with his 6-foot, 4-inch frame, he already looks more like a heavyweight. Meanwhile, the next reason on the list explains why this is the perfect time for Pereira to go for a third belt.

The heavyweight landscape needs Pereira

Ever since Jon Jones bowed out, the UFC’s heavyweight division has kind of lost its shine. Tom Aspinall requires big-name challengers that he can’t run through in the first two minutes. The heavyweight division is desperate for a fresh new storyline, as opposed to the light heavyweight division, which has largely stabilized and has new contenders stepping up from time to time.

The ideal scenario for Alex Pereira in 2026 would be to go for one more title defense to mark his second light heavyweight title reign. There are a few credible challengers waiting on the sidelines who rightfully deserve a shot at gold. Carlos Ulberg stands out the most, having made his case for a title shot following a knockout win over former title contender Dominick Reyes.

One more win could convince Dana White and Co. to promote his move up to the heavyweight division. The UFC would get the ammunition to build up his fight against the heavyweight champion as the first of its kind under their banner.

In a much longer shot, Pereira has a chance to fight Jon Jones as well. However, Jones does not have the belt anymore. Dana White might have said yes to this fight if ‘Bones’ had taken the Tom Aspinall fight and stayed champion in the aftermath. But that ship has sailed, and the real legacy fight for Pereira is to go for Aspinall because he’s got the gold.

Additionally, some of the heavyweights, like Ciryl Gane, seem to like the idea of Pereira moving to their division. There are even reports that the Frenchman could be fighting the 205 lbs champ while Aspinall nurses his injury. And there is one more reason why ‘Poatan’ is best poised to go for a third title.

No one else is in a position to go for a third belt

In 2025, we saw the crowning of two double champions, Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. As one fighter secured the lightweight title, the other bagged the welterweight title. However, making another weight class jump to secure a third title, in their case, is a very unrealistic scenario.

In the case of Ilia Topuria, his crisp boxing and punching power are the biggest factors that made him a monster at featherweight. He proved that by knocking out legends and even handing some of them their first knockout defeat. That power has translated well into the lightweight division, as he put Charles Oliveira‘s lights out when he captured his second belt. But a move to welterweight seems like a very big gamble because of his size. Welterweights are visibly bigger.

As for Islam Makhachev, the Dagestan native has demolished almost everybody in his 16-fight unbeaten run in the UFC, and cemented his legacy as one of the best after manhandling Jack Della Maddalena. But even he has shown to have difficulties staying dominant in every fight. Makhachev’s UFC 302 title defense against Dustin Poirier saw him getting taken to the limit.

So, when we talk about Islam Makhachev moving to the middleweight division and aiming for the title, it’s unlikely that he beats Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen star has a bigger build and has been dominating bigger opponents in the Octagon for a while now. So yes, Alex Pereira is the only possible contender to set the record for the most divisions conquered in the UFC.

As of now, we have no clue about what’s next for Alex Pereira, but 2026 may be the year he tries to secure that milestone. At 38 years old, the Brazilian native is not getting any younger. What do you think? Drop your comments below.