Conor McGregor’s 2025: UFC Return Fades, Irish Fanbase Shrinks, but $200M Empire Thrives

Late last year, Joe Rogan didn’t mince words. On his podcast, the longtime UFC commentator said, “I don’t know if Conor’s ever going to fight again.” For a fighter once synonymous with combat sports greatness, the statement hit hard. And after Conor McGregor was seen throwing punches in an Ibiza nightclub in a recent viral video, many fans are now wondering the same.

He hasn’t fought since 2021. He’s teased comebacks, sparked headlines, and faced lawsuits, but the cage door remains closed. The Octagon may be waiting, but is he still coming? Or has his empire grown far beyond what would entice him back to the promotion where he made his name?

Conor McGregor’s timeline of fame, fortune, and fallout

It wasn’t always like this. From his UFC debut in 2013 to 2017, Conor McGregor was on fire. He ruled featherweights and crushed lightweights. He became the first UFC double champion and sold out arenas from Las Vegas to New York. By 2017, he had stepped into the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather in a massive crossover bout and earned a reported $130 million.

But that night may have changed everything. UFC boss Dana White once said, “Money changes everything,” and in McGregor’s case, it did. One win in the UFC since that mega-payday. A timeline full of controversy. And an image that’s shifted from elite fighter to unpredictable celebrity.

What followed was a downward spiral of arrests, courtroom appearances, and PR disasters. There was the infamous 2018 bus attack, the pub punch in 2019, and countless other incidents, from altercations with rapper Machine Gun Kelly to reportedly hospitalizing a Miami Heat mascot during a halftime skit.

Most recently, fans witnessed another nightclub altercation in Ibiza, where McGregor was caught on video punching a man at close range. There were no charges, but the internet doesn’t forget. Neither, it seems, do the Irish people.

McGregor’s troubles in his home country

Once celebrated as a national hero, Conor McGregor’s standing in Ireland has taken a hit. His early rise represented something special, an underdog with swagger, wit, and world-class power. But time has a way of reshaping reputations.

In 2024, the High Court in Dublin ruled against him in a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2018 assault accusation, ordering McGregor to pay €248,000 to Nikita Hand. Though not criminally charged, the verdict added to a long list of legal troubles that have soured his image at home.

And when ‘The Notorious’ announced his ambitions to run for the Presidential office in his home country, he was faced with a lot of backlash. According to a statement by Gail McElroy, a political science professor at Trinity College, “Conor McGregor is toxic in Ireland. I think it’s almost inconceivable that four county councils would endorse him. Even if McGregor did make it through the nomination process, his chances of getting elected are really just impossible.”

But while his political ambitions may not be finding the support he may have expected, McGregor’s focus has shifted. He may be polarizing in Ireland, but globally, his brand remains stronger than ever.

‘The Notorious’ empire continues to grow despite the shadows of controversy

While his UFC return remains in limbo, Conor McGregor’s business empire has exploded. It started with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018. The brand became an instant hit. Then, in 2021, he and his partners sold the majority stake to Proximo Spirits in a deal worth $600 million. From press conferences to bar shelves, McGregor knew how to sell his image, and fans drank it up.

Then came McGregor FAST, a fitness program built from his personal training regimen. It now serves thousands of athletes and fitness buffs around the globe. Throw in The Black Forge Inn, his luxury gastropub in Dublin, and McGregor has turned himself into a full-blown hospitality mogul.

He’s even ventured into acting, landing a villain role in Amazon’s Road House remake and teasing boxing exhibitions in India. With stakes in recovery brand TIDL Sport and other undisclosed ventures, the Irishman’s estimated net worth is north of $200 million.

And while McGregor’s UFC future remains cloudy, his ties to the fight business continue through Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where he holds partial ownership. According to a recent report, none other than Vince McMahon, the former WWE chairman, recently tried to buy into the promotion.

BKFC president David Feldman confirmed, “He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us… He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.” According to a Forbes report, the BKFC is reportedly valued at $400 million. So while the UFC cage may stay empty, Conor McGregor’s bank account isn’t.

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

On paper, Conor McGregor still has options. He remains one of the most talked-about fighters in the world and boasts over 46 million followers on Instagram. A fight with Michael Chandler was announced. But a broken toe and months of silence followed. No official confirmation. No real movement. Just more cryptic posts and shifting timelines.

As mentioned earlier, he even suggested a boxing match with Logan Paul could happen first in India, but that ship has seemingly sailed without ever making port. McGregor himself once said, “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over.” And in many ways, he did just that. But in 2025, it feels like the takeover has ended, replaced by brand deals, legal headlines, and business ventures.

Everyone is entitled to live their life their own way. But the contrast between McGregor’s focused rise and his post-Mayweather era is hard to ignore. Back then, he was a fighter first. Now? He’s seemingly turned into a businessman with a fighting past. A global celebrity more likely to appear in court or on a movie set than inside the Octagon.

The fans still chant his name. The spotlight still finds him. But the question lingers: Will Conor McGregor ever truly return to the fight game, or has ‘The Notorious’ already left the building? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!