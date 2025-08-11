Dana White Seeks Next UFC Star Amid Cutthroat Pressure & Short Notice Fights in DWCS 2025

The UFC has become synonymous with the sport of MMA, and for professional fighters, there is no bigger stage than the Las Vegas-based promotion. For a long time, there has been The Ultimate Fighter, as fighters could make their way into the UFC by winning that competition. But over the last few years, Dana White‘s Contender Series has become another avenue through which fighters can enter the promotion, but it’s not as easy as some people may believe.

DWCS runs weekly during its competitive season, offering UFC matchmakers and Dana White a direct look at emerging talent without the long lead times of traditional scouting. The format has produced success stories like Sean O’Malley, who became UFC Bantamweight Champion, and Jamahal Hill, who captured the UFC Light Heavyweight title — both securing their initial contracts after standout DWCS performances.

Dana White’s Contender Series offers cutthroat competition

As hard as it is to compete against the elite in the UFC, the same thing goes for Dana White’s Contender Series. The show is fiercely competitive, and many fighters have expressed how tough and demanding it is to face the competition. The show not only features up-and-coming fighters but also those with excellent records and sometimes a lot of experience, as DWCS acts as a scouting ground for the promotion.

As we all know, Dana White doesn’t really lean towards fighters who lack the exciting factor. As such, fighters competing in DWCS often require delivering compelling performances or face elimination. It’s about the fights having a lot of pace and a reduced amount of downtime, and the need for fighters to be consistent when it comes to bringing their best. Behind the scenes, however, evaluators also watch for professionalism in weigh-ins, adherence to medical and drug-testing protocols, and charisma that can translate to ticket sales — qualities that influence contract decisions as much as an explosive knockout.

However, that’s not the only thing to worry about when somebody envisions getting to the UFC through the Contender Series. In fact, there is a need for them to be ready, just like the fighters on the UFC roster who need to be able to handle short-notice scraps.

DWCS demands readiness from a fighter and takes fights on short notice

There has been no shortage of fighters accepting Dana White’s offers to take fights on short notice. This earns them a lot of goodwill from the UFC CEO, but for DWCS fighters, it is a necessity. Anyone can be called up anytime, and not only should they be ready, but they also need to be in the best shape and perform to their best capacity. This sentiment was echoed by one of former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling‘s co-host on his YouTube show, who revealed that he had shared similar advice to one of his friends, who’s a fighter in the PFL.

“‘I told him [a PFL fighter] like, ‘Dude, in two weeks at any moment, you better be, if they call you for Contender Series, whatever, you should be ready,'” he stated. “‘If you’re a professional and this is what you want to do… if you get that call, you can’t be, ‘Oh s–t. I have to cut 30 pounds.’ You better be ready, or what’s the point?'”

However, there are instances when fighters could get more time to prepare for their fights, but that’s a rarity. So, taking the risk of not being in shape and ready to fight whenever called could cost a fighter, as there are chances that the bridge to the UFC could burn down permanently. “They’re not going to give you eight weeks necessarily. I’m going to [it] rarely works out like that now, where you get a full camp and you get to just go in there, like, on 10 days’ notice. You better be ready to cut the weight and go fight a guy any moment,” Aljamain Sterling’s co-host added.

Well, someone from the other will always make it to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series. However, the question is about who wants it more, as it is a make-or-break opportunity for MMA fighters worldwide. What do you think about this competition? Let us know in the comments down below.