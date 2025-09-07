How Did France Perform at UFC Paris? Nassourdine Imavov, Benoit Saint-Denis, & Other Local Heroes Studied

WHAT A NIGHT! That was the sentiment echoing among fans after UFC Paris wrapped up. The Accor Arena was shaking as the crowd roared, with fighters delivering one thrilling scrap after another. Their excitement was well-deserved, as 11 of the 13 bouts ended in finishes. It was the kind of night fight fans dream of! Unless, of course, you’re someone who enjoys drawn-out decisions. But that begs the question: how did the local heroes perform?

Nassourdine Imavov and Benoît Saint-Denis undoubtedly stole the spotlight, but they weren’t the only ones to shine. Several French talents rose to the occasion on one of the biggest stages in martial arts. The main card was loaded with the nation’s finest warriors, each determined to deliver for the roaring home crowd. Let’s break down how the French fighters fared, and who truly stood out on this unforgettable night.

French upset the Fighting Nerds as they go 5-0 at UFC Paris

The UFC Fight Night in Paris definitely had its fair share of homegrown talent. It took six preliminary bouts, all ending in finishes, before the home crowd finally got to see one of their own step into the Octagon. In the featured prelim, France’s Oumar Sy squared off against Brazil’s Brendson Ribeiro in a light heavyweight bout. And it did not disappoint. Sy secured an impressive first-round TKO from back mount, earning the night’s first win and sparking a wave of French domination.

Following him, William Gomis outpointed Polish fighter Robert Ruchała in a featherweight clash, securing the night’s first decision victory. But the French were only just getting started. The momentum continued with Axel Sola, who stopped Irishman Rhys McKee in the third round with a vicious body shot in their welterweight showdown. Then, after two non-French bouts, the action led straight into the co-main and main events, where the last two hometown fighters stepped into the spotlight.

In the co-headliner, Saint-Denis made a statement! After a dominant first round, he found Ruffy’s neck in the second and locked in a rear-naked choke to secure the victory. With that win, the French fighters moved to 4-0 on the night. To complete the clean 5-0 sweep, Imavov defeated Caio Borralhon via decision in the main event of their heated middleweight grudge match, capping off a rough night for the Fighting Nerds.

After the French shone bright at UFC Paris, another question begs: which performances truly stole the show on fight night? With so many bouts worthy of a Performance or Fight of the Night bonus, the competition is tough. But a few standouts clearly earned the right to wear that crown. Let’s take a look.

Which performances stood out?

If we’re picking from the pool of amazing performers tonight, Benoît Saint-Denis’s victory over Mauricio Ruffy has to be at the front of the line. Why? Because just last year, Renato Moicano handed him a lopsided beating in this very arena, in front of his home crowd. This time, the pressure was on the former paratrooper to redeem himself. Standing across from ‘BSD’ was a surging contender with a hype train behind him—making it the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back in style.

And Saint-Denis didn’t disappoint. His grappling was simply too much for the Fighting Nerds to handle, as he secured a slick rear-naked choke in the second round. Beyond that, Axel Sola’s late TKO victory over Rhys McKee also deserves recognition, as he found the perfect body shot to score a mesmerizing finish. Still, while the French fighters delivered plenty of highlight-worthy KOs, the knockout of the night might just belong to a Brazilian.

Kauê Fernandes took on former Cage Warriors champion Harry Hardwick in the prelims of UFC Paris, and their clash ended in a nasty finish. The Brazilian wasted no time targeting the Brit’s legs from the opening bell, and after just a few kicks, the UFC debutant’s legs were cherry red. Even switching stances didn’t save him! Hardwick was clearly limping in pain and had to be escorted to the hospital once the fight was over. So yes, Fernandes definitely deserves a mention for his brutal finish.

Now that we’ve looked at the French domination and some of the standout performances from tonight, let’s shift our focus to the future. What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov and Benoît Saint-Denis after their stellar victories on home soil?

What’s next for Benoit Saint Denis and Nassourdine Imavov?

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that ‘BSD’s performance at UFC Paris will definitely catch the eyes of some prominent lightweight fighters. He’s already signaled his intent to make a quick turnaround at Madison Square Garden on November 15th. However, matching him against some of the top 155ers remains a tricky task. He’s currently ranked 13th in the lightweight division, while ‘Money’ Moicano, who defeated him in the past, sits at 11th.

But there is a potential matchup the promotion could definitely consider is Michael Chandler! While it’s true the UFC might be saving him for a blockbuster bout against Conor McGregor at the White House event, the former Bellator champ is currently ranked #12 in the 155 lbs division. From a rankings perspective, this fight makes perfect sense. Still, whether Dana White is willing to take that risk, only time will tell. However, in Nassourdine Imavov’s case, things are much simpler and straightforward.

The Russian-Frenchman has done enough to earn a title shot! He knocked out a legend like Israel Adesanya in his previous fight, which alone should have cemented his chances at the 185 lbs gold. Now, with another contender, Caio Borralho, also on his résumé, there’s plenty of reason for the UFC CEO to consider putting him against Khamzat Chimaev next. And the winner of ‘RDR’ vs Anthony Hernandez can wait a little.

With that said, what did you think of UFC Paris and the stellar performances on display? Do you agree with the points highlighted in this article? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!