Essentials Inside The Story Usman Nurmagomedov’s continued success is shifting attention away from the UFC’s lightweight hierarchy.

The promotion is leveraging higher pay, revenue splits, and global events to attract elite talent.

With his contract winding down, PFL’s ability to retain Nurmagomedov quietly becomes the bigger test.

In today’s landscape, MMA largely means the UFC—at least for casual fans and the paying audience. As a result, the UFC has become the undisputed global stage of mixed martial arts. The numbers reflect that dominance. In 2024, the UFC generated approximately $1.4 billion in revenue, a 9% increase from the previous year. And that’s only part of the story.

Under TKO Group Holdings, the UFC has been valued at over $11 billion in recent Forbes listings of combat sports properties, towering over its competitors. But that gap may not last forever. PFL—along with other promotions—is rapidly positioning itself as a legitimate challenger to UFC’s monopoly, driven in large part by one fighter: Usman Nurmagomedov.

How is PFL taking care of the UFC problem?

The PFL isn’t trying to be the next UFC. Instead, the promotion is attacking the pressure points the market has long ignored. First of all, one of the reasons fighters chose UFC over other promotions is the brand value. However, with someone like Usman Nurmagomedov, who is undefeated and belongs to Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s team, committing to remain with the promotion increases PFL’s brand value, which sends a strong message. It proves PFL can house top-tier talent—not just develop it.

One of the other misconceptions is that the UFC, which is often criticized for low fighter pay, provides MMA fighters with the most money. However, that is no longer the case. By offering contracts that rival or even exceed UFC compensation, PFL is attracting talent into its camps, which provides fighters with leverage, shifting the power balance in the promotion’s favor. The biggest disruption, however, may be financial philosophy.

PFL’s Super Fight PPV revenue splits—often 50% to fighters—have jolted athletes across the sport who are increasingly frustrated with legacy pay scales elsewhere. Even in terms of even locations, PFL is taking MMA to far corners of the world, while UFC is largely stuck to its US locations. PFL’s Global League format brings events to international markets, helping local fanbases feel ownership of the product rather than distant spectators.

Russian MMA fighters, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov L and Usman Nurmagomedov at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memory Tournament Fight Nights Global/GFC at Irina Viner-Usmanova Rhythmic gymnastics Center.

Lastly, 2026 saw PFL complete a landmark Migu deal in China, which is the world’s largest digital market, with 24 live events. This sort of localized market penetration in other regions from the UFC has rarely been seen. Coming back to Usman Nurmagomedov, there’s a good reason why he is helping PFL slowly overtake the UFC.

Usman Nurmagomedov is the best lightweight in the world

The biggest name in the UFC’s lightweight division right now is Ilia Topuria, and there’s no denying the massive fanbase he has built during his time with the promotion. However, when comparing resumes, Usman Nurmagomedov remains undefeated through 20 professional fights, while Topuria sits at 17.

Of course, it can be argued that the UFC offers a deeper and more established level of competition. But still, Usman is a highly well-rounded fighter from the renowned Nurmagomedov family, with a foundation rooted in freestyle wrestling from the age of eight, complemented by sambo and judo. He also trains at Eagles MMA, a pedigree few can rival.

Adding to his credentials, PFL recently released its own pound-for-pound rankings, with Usman placed at the very top. If the two were ever to meet inside the cage, the outcome would be far from guaranteed. Following his upcoming bout in Dubai, Usman will have just one fight remaining on his current contract with the promotion.

Based on his comments, however, there is a strong possibility he could choose to stay. “If they will pay, we will see what’s going to happen,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting. “How much they are ready to pay. We will see.” When that decision arrives, how the organization has treated him will play an even greater role.

“Of course, I’m happy,” Nurmagomedov said. “I’m a champion in PFL. There is a very good staff, there [are] good people, and I’m so happy with them. We have a good relationship with PFL and a very kind relationship. I can be a star in PFL, too.”

That being said, has PFL reached the level that UFC operates on? No! But their goal isn’t a short-term one. So, the future could very well see UFC get dethroned as the biggest MMA promotion. Do you agree?