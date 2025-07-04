3 Major UFC Fights at White House That Dana White Can Make for Donald Trump

In a bombshell announcement made at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, President Donald Trump sent shockwaves through the MMA sphere! How? According to the POTUS, “Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight. Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.”

The plan involves a year-long schedule of events to celebrate America’s 250 birthday in 2026. And with reportedly 25,000 expected attendees and UFC CEO Dana White at the helm, this won’t be just another fight card; it will be a milestone for MMA and a political showpiece rolled into one. Add to that, Trump’s well-documented love for the sport and close friendship with the UFC boss, the door is now wide open for blockbuster matchmaking. Let’s break down three possible super fights tailor-made for the White House lawn!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

It was supposed to happen at UFC 303. Conor McGregor would finally return after three long years away. But a broken toe days before fight night crushed the hype. Michael Chandler, who had been waiting in the wings since their season of The Ultimate Fighter, was left with empty hands and fans, with crushed expectations.

AD

Chandler has done everything right. He talked the talk and promoted the fight at every opportunity he got. And he kept the door open, even after losing to Charles Oliveira and, more recently, falling short against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

But as he shared during a past interview with Ariel Helwani, “’I (McGregor) fooled everybody for a couple of years and then signed on the dotted line to fight Michael Chandler and then pulled out of the fight, never to return again.’ I don’t think he wants his legacy to be that.”

via Imago On the occasion of St Patricks Day, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, invited Conor McGregor to speak at the White House in Washington On the occasion of St Patricks Day, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, invited Conor McGregor to speak at the White House in Washington on March 18, 2025 Irish mixed martial arts MMA champion Conor McGregor made particularly virulent anti-immigration remarks that drew the ire of the Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin On the occasion of St Patricks Day, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, invited Conor McGregor to speak at the White House in Washington on March 18, 2025 Irish mixed martial arts MMA champion Conor McGregor made particularly virulent anti-immigrat PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxSUIxONLY Copyright: xPresidentxDonaldxJ.xtrump/XxviaxBestimagexPresidentxDonaldxJ.xtrump/XxviaxBestimagex

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is still quiet. Between business ventures, legal trouble, and his BKFC part-ownership — fighting seems far off. While he has been dropping cryptic messages on social media, even pledging “loyalty” to Dana White and the UFC, the comeback trail is still pretty cold. But if there’s any stage worthy of a proper comeback for ‘The Notorious’? A historic White House card in 2026 might be it!

Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria isn’t just rising, he’s skyrocketing. At UFC 317, the Georgian-Spanish phenom shocked the world by knocking out Charles Oliveira in the very first round. With that, he joined an elite list of UFC double champions and claimed the vacant lightweight title.

But why was the belt up for grabs in the first place? Well, because Islam Makhachev gave it up. The reigning lightweight king has moved up to pursue the welterweight crown. His clash with the champion, Jack Della Maddalena, could crown him champ-champ, just like Topuria. And if he is successful? That’s what makes 2026 so interesting.

In a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, ‘El Matador’ confessed, “I would love to see Islam getting the title, and the UFC letting me go up to 170 lbs and getting the third belt.”

But he’s realistic, too. After UFC 317, he admitted that talks with the UFC didn’t suggest a Makhachev fight was coming anytime soon. However, time changes everything, especially with Dana White and Donald Trump pulling strings.

via Imago MMA: UFC 298-Volkanovski vs Topuria Feb 17, 2024 Anaheim, California, USA Ilia Topuria before fighting against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Anaheim Honda Center California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20240217_gav_sv5_170

If the two are penciled in for a clash at the White House, it would be one of the most anticipated and hyped matchups in recent memory. Dagestani dominance vs Topuria’s undeniable momentum — if there’s ever a stage worthy of making the impossible fight a reality for Dana White, this is it!

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 2

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal aren’t just rivals; they’ve got unfinished business. Covington beat Masvidal decisively at UFC 272. But weeks later, Masvidal allegedly ambushed him in the street outside a Miami restaurant, reportedly punching him twice and breaking a tooth. Masvidal was arrested and later pled no contest to misdemeanor battery. That was in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, Masvidal has stepped away from the UFC as he announced his retirement from the sport after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Meanwhile, ‘Chaos’ suffered a brutal loss to Joaquin Buckley in December 2024 in his last fight, which was his second in a row. After the loss to Buckley, Covington made a surprising admission.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the polarizing welterweight star claimed, “This wasn’t a full training camp — I was campaigning for Trump, getting him ready. I wasn’t even in the training room. I came off the couch.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 272 – Covington vs Masvidal, Mar 5, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES Colby Covington red gloves fights Jorge Masvidal blue gloves during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 05.03.2022 21:43:16, 17841678, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, TopPic, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 17841678

So, how about coming back to the White House, for Donald Trump, against his old enemy? This fight isn’t about titles. It’s about settling the score. Jorge Masvidal’s street credibility. Colby Covington’s political allegiance. After all, the White House lawn could be the perfect background for this heated feud to finally reach a conclusion!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ultimately, with America’s 250th birthday looming, the UFC and Dana White have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to deliver. Whether it’s the long-awaited return of McGregor, a legacy-shifting battle between Topuria and Makhachev, or a grudge match fueled by real-life beef in Covington vs. Masvidal 2, the UFC has the tools to make this a card for the ages. And with Donald Trump ready to roll out the red carpet, all that’s left is to match-make, build the Octagon, and let the fireworks fly! Which fight would you like to see the most? And what do you think of a fight event at the White House? Sound off in the comments!