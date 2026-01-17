UFC 324 Looks Way Worse a Week Before It Kicks Off the Paramount Era

The UFC is all set to return on January 24 with its first marquee card under the Paramount+ CBS era. UFC 324 will mark the beginning of the new broadcasting chapter, and it feels less like just another event and more like a statement about the promotion’s future. However, with only a week left before fight night, the card has already taken a few heavy hits.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dana White announced UFC 324 and UFC 325 during a Thanksgiving Day livestream. That moment gave fans their first real look at how matchmaking would shape up under the new partnership. And the reaction was simple. Violence. But as the countdown to the marquee event continues, bad fortune has once again entered the picture, starting with one major setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC 324 co-main event debacle sparked chaos

What could be worse than Dana White losing a blackjack hand in a casino? That’s the UFC CEO losing a co-main event, with an undisputed title on the line, just days before the first numbered card of the year. That nightmare became reality when Kayla Harrison suffered a neck injury, forcing her out of the UFC 324 co-main event.

The bantamweight champion was set to welcome the female GOAT, Amanda Nunes. ‘The Lioness’ had come out of retirement to prove she still belonged at the top after spending over two years embracing a low-key life. But once the news of Harrison’s withdrawal surfaced, disappointment flooded the fanbase. The only undisputed title fight on the card vanished in an instant.

With Nunes suddenly left without an opponent, a trilogy bout with Valentina Shevchenko for an interim title felt like a real possibility. Instead of chasing that superfight, the UFC chose the safer route and promoted Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong to the co-main event spot. It was not a bad decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is true that ‘Suga’s stock dropped after two straight losses to Merab Dvalishvili. But it is also fair to say he remains one of the biggest names among the new generation of UFC fans. Pairing him with Yadong, who brings pure danger into every fight, makes for a thrilling co-main event. Add title implications, and the matchup becomes even more appealing.

Imago MMA: UFC 316 – Pena vs Harrison Jun 7, 2025 Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES Kayla Harrison blue gloves prepares to fight Julianna Pena not pictured in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Newark Prudential Center New Jersey UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250608_vtc_cb6_48069

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, the absence of an undisputed championship bout on the first Paramount+ CBS card leaves a hollow feeling. An interim title fight as the headliner helps, but it does not carry the same weight. Without that ultimate prize, the undisputed gold on the line, it feels like a missing element when the clock is already ticking.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, losing the women’s bantamweight title fight is not the only issue. The UFC also misplaced a few bouts on the card, which has left fans with a slightly bitter taste heading into fight week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Umar Nurmagomedov snubbed from the main card

Remember UFC 300? Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic ended up on the prelims while Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage landed on the main card, a decision that left many fans furious. That same frustration returned, though not as loudly, when Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo failed to make the UFC 324 main card.

Last year, ‘The Young Eagle’ went toe to toe with ‘The Machine’ at UFC 311 and fell short in front of his legendary cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov in California, losing by unanimous decision. That defeat carried extra weight because it marked the first loss of Umar’s career. Fans waited to see his response, and he delivered it against Mario Bautista at UFC 321.

That win set him up for a clash with former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324, who has also looked sharp since moving to bantamweight. The storyline wrote itself. A rising contender versus a proven former champion, with a possible title shot waiting on the other side. Yet somehow, other fights took priority over this 135-pound showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas will return against Natalia Silva on the main card, which is undeniably a strong matchup. Still, many fans feel Umar vs Deiveson deserved that slot purely on merit. Originally, the UFC booked ‘Thug’ Rose against Alexa Grasso, which would have been a clash between two former champions. But after the Mexican withdrew due to injury, she was later scheduled to face Maycee Barber in a rematch at the UFC Seattle co-main event.

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: MERAB DVALISHVILI 19-4-0 of Tbilisi, Georgia defeats UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV 18-1-0 of Kizilyurt, Russia by unanimous decision 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_095 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

With that bout gone, fans expected Umar vs. Figueiredo to slide into the main card. Instead, it stayed outside the spotlight. For many, that choice quietly lowered the overall appeal of the card. It’s true that the hardcore fans often judge fights by skill and stakes, not just star power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The placement of Umar vs Figueiredo, however, feels like a clear signal of how the UFC matchmaking will be in the future.

Dana White hints at UFC matchmaking’s future through UFC 324

UFC 324’s matchmaking has received negative reactions since the match card was announced. Due to unfortunate setbacks and a few questionable decisions, the matchmakers somehow did not live up to fans’ expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

While everyone expects the main event to turn into a violent scrap, Dana White and his team have booked some bangers for the main card. These fights may not promise future title glory, but they promise entertainment for the fans. The heavyweight clash between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Derrick Lewis already feels like a show stealer on paper, which could bring the spotlight to the division. Two fan favorites, two heavy hitters, and zero interest in playing it safe.

Right after that, Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva at 145 pounds has real potential to become an early fight of the year contender. Both featherweights love to trade and carry serious power. If they stay true to their style, that fight could light up the arena in a hurry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Till Death (@westtilldeath) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

These matchups may not carry the same title weight as Umar vs ‘Figgy’, but there is a strong chance they deliver more entertainment than a technical bantamweight chess match. And that brings up an uncomfortable question. Is entertainment slowly taking priority over merit? Maybe.

That said, with so many changes already in place, do you feel UFC 324 looks weaker than it did at first? Let us know in the comments section below.