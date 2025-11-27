Potential UFC Fights Dana White Will Announce on Chiefs vs. Cowboys Halftime Tonight

On Thursday, NFL fans will be glued to their screens as the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs collide in a highly anticipated NFL showdown. And interestingly, they’ll have some company from MMA fans too. Because Dana White announced that he’d be going live on CBS and on his Instagram page during halftime, and UFC fans have already started expecting some blockbuster matchups for 2026.

So far, the UFC CEO hasn’t revealed any plans about what they have lined up for their first event under the historic 7.7 billion Paramount+ CBS deal. With UFC 324 already announced for T-Mobile Arena, the speculation around the main and co-main events has only gotten louder. Now, with the head honcho expected to announce the fights for that card and possibly even beyond, here’s a look at some potential scraps that could go down next year, which might include a future contender for Ilia Topuria.

UFC 324 possible main event fights

Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan: This fight might be a bit of a stretch, but it’s definitely not impossible. After Arman Tsarukyan dominated Dan Hooker and scored a second-round submission in the UFC Qatar main event, the Armenian made it clear he only wants gold next.

To cement his shot, ‘Akhalkalakiets’ called out Ilia Topuria in front of a packed Doha audience for a January showdown. Since then, their rivalry has taken a pretty ugly turn, something Dana White would love to capitalise on for the first Paramount card. If not, White might have to summon possibly their biggest superstar.

Alex Pereira vs Carlos Ulberg: Recently, LowKick MMA’s Timothy Wheaton reported a rumour on X suggesting the UFC might be eyeing Alex Pereira vs Carlos Ulberg for the inaugural Paramount+ event. It sounds almost too good to be true that ‘Poatan’ would jump back in so quickly. But because the Brazilian came out unscathed against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, except for a broken toe, he might actually be ready for a fast turnaround.

Yes, that could mean his dream of fighting Jon Jones at the White House slips away for now, but a lucrative deal can always fix that. Still, if the 205-pound king doesn’t return at UFC 324, there’s another blockbuster option from the women’s side.

Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes: It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes might be the most sought-after women’s bantamweight fight of all time. In terms of pure hype and excitement, Harrison vs Nunes could even top Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili at UFC 322. Both women have distinct fighting styles that practically guarantee entertainment.

Plus, they already have some bad blood because of their fallout at American Top Team. ‘The Lioness’ even said she left because of Harrison. So with the 135-pound title, the GOAT’s return, and a little animosity mixed in, this matchup has all the makings of a superfight. But as big as that is, there’s still one more logical fight that could land at T-Mobile Arena early next year.

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane: Aspinall vs Gane 2 instantly became one of the most anticipated rematches after the way UFC 321 ended. The fight became even more interesting because Gane brought more than just competition for the Brit inside the cage. For the first time, the reigning heavyweight champion looked a bit less like a juggernaut, as Gane pushed him into the second round before the double eye poke happened.

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

Ever since, fans have wanted to know what would’ve happened without the fouls. Would Ciryl Gane have actually won? Or would Tom Aspinall have flipped the fight around? We might finally get that answer if Dana White decides to book the rematch for UFC 324.

So, now that we’ve gone through some exciting potential main events, let’s not forget the co-main slots, which are just as essential for a card of this magnitude.

Solid Co-Main events for Paramount+ debut

Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett: The lightweight title eliminator! UFC 324 could actually set the stage for two of the most exciting lightweights to scrap it out and see who survives in the title race. Even though ‘The Highlight’ has already said he won’t fight another contender, or would even retire if he doesn’t get a title shot, let’s be real, it’s Justin Gaethje we’re talking about.

He might change his mind for the right payday, or even the interim title, especially if it’s Paddy. The Liverpudlian probably wouldn’t turn it down either, since he’s shown interest in fighting the Arizona native. As a co-main event, this matchup would pull in some serious attention, and who knows, it could turn into an instant Fight of the Year contender right at the start of 2026.

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa/Sean Strickland rematch: After losing to Nassourdine Imavov in Abu Dhabi, Israel Adesanya is clearly motivated to return to the Octagon. For ‘The Last Stylebender,’ the UFC might line him up with one of his old rivals, Paulo Costa or Sean Strickland. Why?

Well, Adesanya has always wanted to run back the UFC 293 loss against Strickland, a fight many feel marked the beginning of his career slump. But there’s a chance that the matchup doesn’t happen, as ‘Tarzan’ hasn’t shown much interest in a rematch. If that door closes, it wouldn’t be surprising if the promotion gives Paulo Costa a call for a second meeting after UFC 253, giving the Brazilian another shot at revenge on the first Paramount+ card. And if timing or contracts don’t line up, there’s always the next one.

Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong: Another absolute banger for a co-main spot. Love him or hate him, O’Malley has carried the flag as one of the biggest stars of the next generation. But after Merab Dvalishvili swept him with two straight losses, ‘Suga’ will be desperate to reclaim his momentum. And who better to test him than Song Yadong?

The Chinese standout has always been just one step away from a title shot, only slipping in some crucial moments. But his win over Henry Cejudo in February put him right back in the mix. So if Yadong beats O’Malley, he’d definitely be next, or at worst, one more win away from finally securing his title opportunity. If this fight also fails to materialise, then nobody would mind a former champ’s return to the Octagon.

Rose Namajunas vs Alexa Grasso: This year, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas made a strong comeback with her win over Miranda Maverick in June. With that victory, ‘Thug Rose’ should have her confidence back, and she’ll definitely be looking for a bigger and better challenge next. And for that, look no further than Alexa Grasso, who’s also trying to bounce back.

After a fun and competitive trilogy bout with Valentina Shevchenko, the former women’s flyweight champ suffered a tough loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 315. Now, the Mexican star will look to make adjustments and get herself back in the win column. Because of that, this former champ vs former champ matchup could easily determine who moves toward a title shot next. Plus, both fighters have big enough names to co-headline any event, especially the first Paramount card. But the list isn’t over yet.

Dana White will go live right in the middle of the NFL game halftime, with fans watching from all over the world. So, what better stage could he ask for to announce something even bigger and more significant? Maybe even the UFC White House event?

Dana White might announce the White House card, too

Well, it might be wishful thinking, but it’s not hard to imagine Dana White using this moment to finally make the White House card official. So far, the card meant to celebrate America has been floated around in discussions, but nothing has been confirmed yet. And now, with an NFL halftime spotlight, White might actually take the chance to announce the date and the already-rumoured venue, which is the White House itself.

But will he go even further and reveal the main event for the White House card? Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler already looks like the frontrunner to steal the headline spot. Jon Jones is also in the mix to grab that position as one of the most renowned American champions who’s been itching to fight at the venue. And the UFC CEO could even push for Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev, which sounds unlikely but is definitely not impossible.

That said, these are some of the predicted fights Dana White could announce during NFL halftime. And as we wait to find out, which of these matchups do you think actually makes the list? Let us know in the comments below.