UFC 327 Could End Up Making the White House Card Look Bad

On Friday, Dana White unveiled UFC 327 in its entirety, and the card is absolutely stacked. The event has two title fights on the line while getting support from an equally thrilling undercard. But as the promotion is all set to visit Miami for the 5th time, there’s a chance that the card might end up outshining their ambitious White House spectacle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dana White and Co. have been exerting their utmost efforts to make their June 14 event a reality. Recently, the UFC CEO also revealed that he is very close to announcing the card. However, it might turn out underwhelming compared to the madness set for the Kaseya Center. Here is why.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC White House card would lack relevant fights

Who is going to fight at the UFC White House card? That has been the mystery the head honcho has promised to reveal soon. But while the anticipation around it remains intact, the actual card might end up being less relevant in terms of today’s UFC scenario. That means you might not see a majority of the current stars performing at the historic South Lawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although White cleared the air by saying the White House card would not be “America vs. the world,” the promotion has ruled out more and more present-day champions as the event gets closer. For instance, Spanish insider Alvaro Colmenero reported that Ilia Topuria may delay his return against Justin Gaethje because he might not participate in the event for political reasons. But that is not all.

Talking about his trilogy fight, Merab Dvalishvili ended up spilling the beans that the promotion is not open to featuring Russian fighters at the spectacle. As a result of that revelation, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev’s chances of performing at the event are also looking slim. And the setbacks do not stop there, as Conor McGregor is also reportedly unlikely to headline the show. So, with most of the stellar options out, only a few stars remain in the pipeline to headline the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Currently, Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones at the White House has picked up fresh steam. How? After a brief period of distance from Dana White, ‘Bones’ has revealed that he is back in negotiations to compete at the event. But would there be an undisputed heavyweight belt on the line? Or any belt in this case? We do not know yet. If not, then there will be a fun fight at the White House without much on the line.

On the other hand, ‘Poatan’ could also fight Ciryl Gane while aiming to become the first three-division champion. And as exciting as that option is, Jones’ sudden entry seems to have poured cold water on that possibility. Furthermore, with very few American champions on the card, viewers might end up craving more, hoping to see current champions like Topuria, Makhachev, or Chimaev clash against their opponents while putting their titles on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 28, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ILIA TOPURIA 17-0-0 of Ali-Cante, Spain defeats CHARLES OLIVEIRA 35-10-0-1NC of Guaruja, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil by KO in round 1 during UFC 317 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250628_zsp_o117_083 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

With all those speculations in motion, the UFC might stack the card with classic fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to bring back the OG fans. Regardless of that move, UFC 327 is looking far more relevant and to have higher stakes, with an actual impact on the sport, than the expected White House card.

ADVERTISEMENT

How UFC 327 could outshine White House card

When it comes to pure star power, the Miami card, hands down, will not come close to the White House card. But in terms of pure merit, this card ticks all the boxes to present a true competition. We have two stellar headliners, Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight belt in the main event, followed by Joshua Van defending the title for the first time against Tatsuro Taira in the co-main.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, if you ask any fan who is actively engaged with the UFC, they might tell you that those two title fights are enough to sell an event and they will not care much about the undercard. But in this case, the non-title fights are looking just as exciting, if not more.

Kelvin Gastelum is returning against Vicente Luque, two absolute veterans giving a classic vibe. Then there’s Cub Swanson, a literal Hall of Famer, who will make his last walk vs. Nate Landwehr in Miami, and that is just the prelims. Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker will be waiting on the main card to put on a show for the audience before the headliners take the stage. These are just a few examples. The entire card is stacked with such firepower.

So, as we can see, it is clearly a mixture of present-day superstars with exciting fighters who may be nearing the end of their careers but still hold the capability of putting on barnburners. That is a card fans would have happily paid $80 for, yet they will get to watch it on Paramount+ with only a subscription.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As we move closer to the White House event, the promotion might actually surprise us with some announcements. Still, if they snub too many superstars from the spectacle, the UFC 327 card could end up making it look bad on the sheer volume of exciting fights alone, becoming the dark horse of the 2026 lineup of events.

That said, what do you think will happen? Will UFC 327 win the clash against the White House? Let us know in the comments section below.