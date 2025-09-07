UFC Noche: Can Jean Silva Redeem the Fighting Nerds Against Diego Lopes After Paris Failure?

The Fighting Nerds had a strong presence at UFC Paris! With Caio Borralho taking on Nassourdine Imavov in a potential title eliminator in the main event, and Mauricio Ruffy squaring off against Benoit Saint-Denis in a high-profile lightweight clash. The stakes were high for the Sao Paulo-based MMA team’s star fighters! But France proved unforgiving as they faced major setbacks inside the Octagon. Still, all hope isn’t lost, because Jean Silva has the chance to put the team back on track at UFC Noche.

Silva is set to face former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes on September 13th, a matchup that promises fireworks and could potentially determine the next contender for Alexander Volkanovski’s belt. This means the Nerds may have to rely on him to bring them back into the win column. But to understand how ‘Lord’ might become their savior, we first need to take a closer look at where the team stands right now.

Where do the Fighting Nerds stand now after UFC Paris?

Before UFC Paris, the Fighting Nerds were riding an incredible wave of success inside the Octagon. Their captain, Caio Borralho, was on a staggering seven-fight win streak, taking out some of the biggest names in the division, including Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig, and Abus Magomedov. Mauricio Ruffy was no different. ‘One Shot’ had earlier made headlines with his spectacular wheel-kick knockout of a legend like King Green at UFC 313, sending a clear message that he’s a serious threat to the lightweight division.

However, UFC Paris at the Accor Arena brought a dramatic shift in fortunes for both. Hometown hero Imavov delivered a career-best performance against the Brazilian, picking Borralho apart for 25 minutes to earn a dominant unanimous decision in the main event. In the co-headliner, Frenchman Benoit Saint-Denis reminded the world why he went toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier at UFC 299, as he submitted Mauricio Ruffy in the second round. That covers the recent setbacks at the top. But what about the rest of the Fighting Nerds squad?

Carlos Prates is another star member of the Fighting Nerds who has shaken up the welterweight division with his highlight-reel finishes. But even ‘The Nightmare’ stumbled in a crucial spot, suffering a loss to Ian Garry at a UFC Fight Night event in April. However, Prates bounced back with an impressive spinning elbow knockout win over Geoff Neal at UFC 319! Still, it’s fair to say he’s still a step behind in the race for a welterweight title shot.

Yet, currently, Jean Silva’s situation is a little different. He remains the only undefeated soldier of the team inside the UFC Octagon, which makes his upcoming fight at UFC Noche all the more significant for the Fighting Nerds. So, the Brazilian’s clash with his fellow countryman could set the tone for the entire squad’s resurgence.

Why UFC Noche could be a game-changer for them

UFC Noche doesn’t just put the Fighting Nerds in an intriguing position—it also shakes up the entire featherweight division. Jean Silva is set to face the toughest challenge of his career when he meets Diego Lopes in San Antonio. What makes the matchup even more compelling is that ‘Lord’ now finds himself in the same high-stakes scenario as Borralho did at UFC Paris.

Lopes already has five rounds of experience against Alexander Volkanovski from their title fight at UFC 314. Although he came up short, he pushed ‘The Great’ to the limit and showed he belongs at the very top of the division. With that experience, Lopes will enter the Octagon brimming with confidence, convinced he can step over any challenge. That makes things tricky for Silva, who has never faced a single top-five 145ers before this fight.

So, the former featherweight title challenger enters the fight slightly ahead in the odds. But that doesn’t mean Silva can’t pull off the upset at the UFC Noche main event. In fact, a victory here could provide the exact boost the Fighting Nerds need to regain their momentum and morale for the battles ahead. The real question is: can he do it? Can ‘Lord’ be the savior who ends his team’s current losing streak and leads the charge back to winning ways?

Can Jean Silva step up as their savior?

Well, he definitely can! Jean Silva might be one of the best counterpunchers the featherweight division currently has. On top of that, the Brazilian Nerd carries insane power in his hands, which is enough to shut down any opponent with a single blow. Add in his submission skills, and you have a complete package. Still, he’ll need to be cautious when approaching a fighter like Diego Lopes, who’s long, rangy, and dangerous in the counter-punching department as well.

Volkanovski showed that Lopes can be touched with steady, precise jabs. If Silva sticks to the basics and avoids trying to prove he’s the division’s best puncher, he has a real chance to bring the Fighting Nerds back on track. However, if he gets too carried away, Lopes will be right there to spoil the night.

It’s also worth noting that Carlos Prates is scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden—a fight that could be a true game-changer for the Fighting Nerds. In reality, the team has two massive opportunities to reclaim the momentum that currently feels a bit lost. That’s why Silva’s win at UFC Noche would be crucial to keep the energy flowing in their favor.

As these two big fights approach, fans are sure to show up in their iconic glasses to support the squad. With that being said, do you think Jean Silva can bring the Fighting Nerds back to glory? Let us know in the comments below.