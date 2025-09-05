UFC Paris: Why Do Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy Wear Glasses? All About the Fighting Nerds’ Signature Specs

In the UFC, the Fighting Nerds are the new cool! Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, Carlos Prates, Mauricio Ruffy, and a few associate members have taken the MMA world by storm. Sure, their flashy fighting styles and thrilling matchups are at the core of their popularity! But that’s not the whole story. Their trademark “Nerd” glasses have become so iconic that fans now show up wearing them in the arena whenever one of the crew steps into the Octagon.

This weekend, their captain, Caio Borralho, steps into the UFC Paris headliner against Nassourdine Imavov. And the stakes couldn’t be higher! This matchup could determine Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent. Notably, Borralho has trained with Chimaev and maintains a respectful friendship with him—but insists “it’s business” if the title opportunity comes calling. But, even on enemy turf, the Brazilian can take comfort knowing some fans in Paris will proudly rock the signature glasses. So, before the two square off inside the cage, let’s dive into how the eyewear became a true sensation.

How did Caio Borralho create the Fighting Nerds? The story behind their iconic glasses

Well, no one calls their crew the Fighting Nerds unless they really are one. And in Caio Borralho’s case, that couldn’t be truer! The Brazilian was actually a math and chemistry teacher before diving into MMA. Soon, his passion for combat sports eventually led him to coach Pablo Sucupira, who was working as a copywriter at a marketing firm. When these two self-proclaimed nerds joined forces, they formed a killer alliance called Combat Club São Paulo, which eventually evolved into the Fighting Nerds!

After forming the group, the fighters began rocking the signature Nerd glasses. It’s a clear lens glass with a black frame and a small white accent. But as many fans believe, they’re not just about fashion. There’s a deeper meaning behind them. Caio Borralho explained that the glasses symbolize kids and people around the world who get bullied for looking “weak” just because they wear glasses.

In an ESPN MMA interview, the Brazilian said, “We are the nerds who like to fight. The real point is to inspire people. There’s a message for all the people who have been bullied around the world. Some kids wear glasses but don’t like to because they feel they are ugly. Imagine seeing the best fighters in the world kicking the s— out of people and are proud to wear their glasses?”

That’s definitely a thoughtful and positive way to use martial arts as a platform! But while Borralho highlighted the wholesome meaning behind the glasses, they also seem to reflect the group’s unique fighting philosophy. One that stands apart from most other camps.

What sets Fighting Nerds apart in the UFC?

So, what do the “Nerds” do? Well, they crunch numbers! Because sometimes the stats reveal things we’d otherwise overlook. That’s exactly what the Fighting Nerds camp focuses on before training. With a team of experts studying opponents’ patterns and tendencies, they craft game plans accordingly—and that’s been a key ingredient in their indomitable success inside the Octagon.

Borralho told ESPN, “We approach fighting in a different way. We are analyzing everything—statistics, mechanics, movements, and patterns. We are just different in this game.” Of course, numbers and analysis are only part of the puzzle—they still need to be executed by the fighter. Building on Borralho’s point, his coach described their philosophy as a blend of a fighter’s intelligence with a nerd’s desire to be powerful. In his words, “Every fighter wants to be more intelligent and every nerd wants to be brave.”

And we’ve actually seen how the Fighting Nerds’ meticulous planning plays out in the Octagon. Caio Borralho dismantled Jared Cannonier with leg kicks and push kicks in his last fight. The attacks that the former title challenger struggled to answer. Meanwhile, Mauricio Ruffy’s decision to throw a wheel kick against Bobby Green wasn’t a wild gamble, but a calculated move. It was so precise that it even got a shout-out from Joe Rogan as well.

So, it can be safe to say that their success didn’t come overnight! It’s the result of a process the whole team commits to before delivering stellar performances for the fans. Sure, they want to be entertainers and champions. But is that their only goal? Not quite. Because as it turns out, the Fighting Nerds are chasing something beyond titles.

What’s the ultimate goal of the Nerds?

Caio Borralho revealed that the Fighting Nerd glasses aren’t just a symbol of strength for people—they also carry a personal meaning for him. The middleweight contender suffers from astigmatism and myopia, conditions that make his vision blurry. Because of that, Borralho has always needed glasses, but for years, he hated wearing them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, instead of hiding it, he’s embraced it. By making the glasses part of his identity, Borralho wants to send a message that wearing them is perfectly okay. In fact, he dreams of an entire arena filled with fans proudly rocking the Nerd look. As he told ESPN MMA, “Our goal is to fight inside a big arena with everybody wearing the glasses.” His coach, Pablo Sucupira, added, “These glasses will go further than the fight game.”

The Fighting Nerds have truly put deep and positive thought into what started as a simple accessory. Today, their glasses have become an iconic part of UFC history. With that said, what do you think about the story behind their eyewear? Let us know in the comments below!