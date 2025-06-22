Why Did Jon Jones Retire? Mystery Behind Dana White’s Update on Tom Aspinall’s Future

Since he battered Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in his one and only defense of the heavyweight crown, Jon Jones had kept the entire division and the MMA sphere in limbo. With no concrete plans for a return since that fateful day in November 2024, Tom Aspinall was left holding the interim heavyweight belt with no unification bout in sight.

A viral petition demanding that the UFC strip Jones of the title even crossed 190,000 signatures. The fans had spoken. The fighters were restless. And Tom Aspinall? He was just waiting until now.

At the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, Dana White finally said the words many were starting to doubt they’d ever hear, “Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.” Just like that, the long-drawn-out saga of speculation ended with a simple phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the question remains, why now? If you ask Aspinall, he predicted this moment all along. In a recent video posted on X by Block Bet, the caption put it best as it read, “Jon Jones has officially retired, per Dana White. Tom Aspinall called it.”

AD

The clip shows Aspinall from a previous interview stating, “There’s no way on Earth that he’s going to fight me. Not a chance. I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him.” Turns out, that wasn’t just talk. It was a prophecy.

Jones, who had teased retirement before, played coy in recent months. Speaking on the Full Send podcast, he admitted, “Right now, I could really care less about fighting…when the itch comes back—and if it comes back—then I’ll do it with my whole heart, do it to the best of my abilities.”

But beneath the 37-year-old’s calm voice and spiritual tone, there were signs of burnout. Jones spoke more about his family, his house, his brand, anything but his next opponent. Even his warning to Aspinall was cryptic as he shared, “I think when want something bad enough and if you get it, it can be the worst thing that ever happened to you.”

Was that fear? Or just a clever deflection? Despite complimenting Aspinall during certain points in the podcast, Jones never seemed interested in giving him the shot at unifying the titles. Instead, he suggested he was tired of the cycle as he confessed, “I’ve done this my whole adult life. I remember ‘Rampage’ [Quinton Jackson] fans years ago, Rashad [Evans] fans and Lyoto [Machida] fans, I’ve literally replayed this story so many times in my life.”

The truth? Maybe Jon Jones just doesn’t have the hunger anymore. Or maybe he realized that facing a fast, powerful, and unpredictable Tom Aspinall was a gamble not worth taking. Whatever the answer, the fact remains that the UFC heavyweight division is finally free to move again. So, what’s next for the man who “retired” the GOAT without even fighting him?

Jon Jones’s retirement ushers in new era in the heavyweight division with Tom Aspinall at the top

Tom Aspinall now holds the undisputed UFC heavyweight crown. No asterisks. No waiting. And certainly, no Jon Jones. But while the Brit didn’t get his dream fight, he’s earned something perhaps even more valuable, control of the division’s future.

Dana White didn’t hide his admiration for Aspinall’s patience. The UFC boss admitted at the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, “I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and money, but we’ll make it up to him.” And honestly, how many other fighters would’ve stayed calm while their shot at greatness sat frozen in time?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

White further shared, “He’s been willing to do anything—fight him anywhere and anytime and do this, and now he’s like, ‘I’ll fight anybody. You tell me who, and I’ll fight him.’”

After the long-drawn-out saga with ‘Bones’, those are the exact words fight fans were hoping for. The good news? Action is coming. While there’s no set date for his next bout, Aspinall will join UFC executives during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. “We’ll get together with him and figure out what’s next,” White further revealed.

So, who could be across the cage when the champ returns?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Two names lead the pack according to multiple reports: Ciryl Gane, a former interim champ with elite striking, and Jailton Almeida, a rising force with a grappling-heavy style and momentum behind him. Both would bring a unique challenge. Both would test the new king in different ways.

But whoever it is, one thing’s certain: Tom Aspinall is no longer waiting in the wings. He’s the champion—the real deal. And after retiring Jon Jones with just his words, he’ll look to silence the rest of the division next!