Petr Yan Accuses Dana White & UFC of Using Sean O’Malley to Cash In Ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili etched his name in history, staking his claim as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time. In their first fight at UFC 306, facing off against the ever-flashy Sean O’Malley, ‘The Machine’ tore through the champion’s unorthodox style, winning the fight on points. Almost nine months later, history would repeat itself. Though O’Malley fought back with heart, trying to shift momentum, Merab’s trademark pressure was simply too much. In the end, even ‘Suga’ had to admit what the world had just witnessed: Merab Dvalishvili is the undisputed king of the 135-pound division. He also became the first fighter to submit him, doing so with authority.

However, the performance of the former bantamweight champion didn’t quite surprise Petr Yan at all. The former bantamweight champion Petr Yan is gearing up for his upcoming clash with Marcus McGhee this Saturday at UFC on ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi. But it seems he is still finding ways to keep his rivalry with O’Malley going. The pair locked horns at UFC 280, and despite the fight going the full distance, it was ‘Suga’ who came out on top. ‘No Mercy’ since then has been trying to get himself a rematch with the former champion, but has failed in his attempts.

It seems Yan has finally moved on from the battle, but took the opportunity to share his honest opinion about O’Malley’s last performance. According to him, he was not surprised by the way ‘Suga’ performed and made some serious claims during his Russian Media Day interview. Red Corner MMA took to their YouTube channel to share the press conference with the fans. On being asked about O’Malley’s performance at UFC 316, ‘No Mercy’ said, “Pretty much expected. This is something that we saw in the first fight already. Sean had nothing to offer him. I’m just understanding that UFC is trying to extract or squeeze out from Sean whatever they invested in him.”

Yan is currently on a two-fight win streak and is looking to get himself a title shot next. He believes that a win against McGhee would put him back in contention, and during the media day, he said, “I think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t think there’s anybody who is ranked higher that deserves this more than I do. I think with a competent win this Saturday, I’ll make sure to cement my place as the next contender.” Moreover, the 32-year-old has some scores to settle with the bantamweight champion and feels he can beat him if they fight next.

Petr Yan is confident that he can get past the challenge of Merab Dvalishvili

One of Merab Dvalishvili’s standout performances in the UFC came against former champion Petr Yan. This was a bout in which ‘The Machine’ once again showcased his trademark dominance. Over five relentless rounds, Merab outpaced and overwhelmed the Russian standout, earning a clear-cut unanimous decision victory. But according to Yan, the fight didn’t reflect his true potential. He later revealed that a mix of physical setbacks and a rocky training camp had derailed his preparations, ultimately costing him control of the contest. However, Petr Yan’s plan now is to get that title fight once again with his old rival.

If the 32-year-old manages to secure his 19th career victory this weekend, Petr Yan has his sights set on one goal: a title shot against Merab Dvalishvili. He’s hoping Dvalishvili holds onto the belt long enough for their paths to cross again—this time with gold on the line. Despite the Georgian powerhouse riding the most dominant streak of his career, the former champion spoke with conviction, firmly believing he has what it takes to stop ‘The Machine and reclaim his place at the top. While speaking to Kolos on MMA, he said, “In the first fight, I couldn’t show my capabilities. This is a really well-reasoned fact. We hope that one more fight will take place.”

Yan further added, “Merab does his job; he has his strong sides, which he imposes. I see that I can defeat him.” Perhaps the next step for Petr Yan, if he truly wants another shot at the title, is to have a conversation with the bantamweight champion himself. However, he will first have to get past the challenge of Marcus McGhee. If the former champion keeps his winning momentum going, should he get the title shot next? Or will he have to prove himself yet again in the division? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.