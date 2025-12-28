Petr Yan Appeals to Dana White for Revenge Fight and Payday on UFC White House Card

UFC’s biggest event next year, the White House fight card, is running into major challenges. At first, superstar fighters who were once eager to join the lineup are now dropping out one by one, leaving Dana White with very few options. Thankfully, bantamweight champion Petr Yan has stepped in, giving the event a much-needed boost.

Moreover, the event carries high stakes as it aims to put American MMA on the global stage. Just when all options seemed to have run out, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley stepped in with a solution. O’Malley, known for his flashy style and marketable personality, challenged champion Petr Yan for the rematch, which prompted ‘No Mercy’ to finally respond.

Sean O’Malley’s plan gets the green light as Petr Yan backs the White House clash

“When Petr beat Merab, I got a whole new level of mental switch and hunger. I’m gonna go out there and beat Song, and then it’s me vs. Petr at the White House,” Sean O’Malley said on his YouTube podcast. Petr Yan has now accepted the challenge. On Instagram Stories, Yan posted an image of himself and Sean throwing hands with the White House in the background, appealing to UFC by tagging them.

O’Malley and Yan fought in 2022 at UFC 280 in a three-round battle. ‘Suga’s striking overpowered Petr Yan’s crisp attacks at times, leaving openings, while the Russian star repeatedly threatened O’Malley with takedowns. Still, Sean stayed unstoppable, and the fight ended in a split decision.

Critics praised Petr Yan’s strategy, and O’Malley later admitted that ‘No Mercy’ hit him harder than anyone else had. Back then, Yan struggled through a losing streak, while Sean O’Malley pushed straight toward a title shot. Now their careers have taken opposite paths.

At UFC 323 this month, Petr Yan avenged his loss to Merab Dvalishvili and reclaimed the bantamweight title. Now, he sets his sights on Sean O’Malley, aiming to even the score from their previous clash. On top of that, a matchup with the American star promises bigger ticket sales and a larger payday.

With champions like Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, and Ilia Topuria already pulling out of the White House event, a Yan vs. O’Malley fight could therefore easily become the main attraction on the card. At the same time, fans and pundits are already speculating about a potential trilogy fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

Islam Makhachev weighs in on the potential Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili trilogy

Before UFC 323, neither fans nor Merab Dvalishvili expected his fourth title defense to be his last. In that fight, Petr Yan delivered a masterclass, outclassing Dvalishvili across all five rounds, avenging his previous loss, and effectively ending Dvalishvili’s hopes of retaining the championship.

Despite the defeat, Dvalishvili called for a trilogy fight, though no UFC spokesperson has confirmed it yet. A few weeks ago, he even shared on social media that the UFC had promised him a title shot upon his return. As of now, nothing is certain, but fans continue to build hype around a potential trilogy. This week, Islam Makhachev shared his grim prediction for Dvalishvili’s return.

“I think it will be even easier for Petr in the third fight because he already knows what to expect from Mirab. He knows he can stop Mirab’s wrestling, he trusts his own wrestling, and it will feel easier. But you can’t relax. Mirab is the kind of fighter who just keeps coming,” Islam Makhachev said on Ushatayka’s YouTube channel.

What do you think lies ahead for Petr Yan? Should Merab Dvalishvili get the title shot in a trilogy, or would a rematch with Sean O’Malley make for a more exciting fight? Share your thoughts below.