Petr Yan Drives Home in the New Rolls-Royce Cullinan from 1win Following His UFC 333 Victory

Global crypto entertainment platform 1win has officially presented UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan with an exclusive Rolls-Royce Cullinan, fulfilling its promise following his title victory over Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi.

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A special handover ceremony took place on November 3 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, where Yan received the luxury SUV. The occasion brought together the people closest to the champion: his entire family, along with his beloved dog, turning the presentation into a personal family celebration.

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After receiving the keys to his new vehicle, Yan thanked the Owner of 1win and the team: “Thank you so much for such an amazing, awesome gift. Really appreciate it. It’s absolutely insane!” the fighter said.

Yan also shared photographs of himself with the new car on his social media, marking the occasion with his followers.

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The gift follows Yan’s memorable performance at UFC 333, where he faced Merab Dvalishvili in the third installment of their rivalry. After five intense rounds, the Russian fighter secured a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the bout 48-47. His sharp striking, effective takedown defense and ability to control key exchanges proved decisive as he successfully defended his UFC bantamweight championship.

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Shortly after the fight, 1win’s owner announced the reward in a post on X, praising Yan’s performance and the dedication behind his success.

“Today Petr Yan once again proved why he is one of the best fighters in the world. Behind victories like this are years of hard work, discipline and absolute dedication to his craft. At 1win, we always support those who strive to reach the top. For this victory, Petr will receive a Rolls-Royce Cullinan from me. Well deserved,” he wrote.

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Yan responded at the time with an enthusiastic message: “Thank you so much. Definitely one of the best gifts.”

Since 2025, Yan has been part of 1win’s exclusive VIP community. The relationship goes beyond individual sporting events, reflecting a special level of engagement between the platform and its community members.

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The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the British manufacturer’s most prestigious luxury SUVs, is an extraordinary way to celebrate the champion’s achievement. Depending on its specifications, the vehicle’s estimated value can reach up to 80 million rubles.

By presenting Yan with the vehicle, 1win has turned its post-fight promise into a tangible recognition of his achievement and successful title defense. The initiative also reflects the platform’s broader approach to community engagement: celebrating major milestones, supporting sporting talent and building lasting relationships with members of its global ecosystem.

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About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win is a crypto entertainment platform in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of entertainment products adapted to regional audiences.

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The brand collaborates with international public figures, including UFC legend Ilia Topuria, Olympic champion and UFC fighter Gable Steveson, professional boxer Ryan Garcia, rapper Tyga, reggaeton star Nicky Jam, and UFC interviewer Nina Drama, all of whom are 1win VIP community members. 1win also partners with the football legend Luis Suárez.