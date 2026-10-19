Petr Yan Isolates at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Training Base While Merab Dvalishvili Already Eyes Opponent Post UFC 333

Petr Yan is locking in, tuning out the noise, and gearing up for a trilogy showdown with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333. And he’s taking his fight camp to the next level. The reigning bantamweight champ has headed to an elite training base in Kislovodsk, Russia, where he’s putting in the work alongside trusted sparring partners and coach Kairat Nurmaganbetov. The mission? Get ready to settle the score with the former champ.

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But here’s where things get spicy: ‘No Mercy’ is training at the same facility used by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, despite the history of tension between Petr Yan and members of Khabib’s camp. But when a title defense is on the line, it’s all about getting the job done.

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“My preparation is taking place at the Yug Sport Olympic training base in Kislovodsk,” Yan said in the UFC 333 countdown video. “This is a sports training base with all the infrastructure for achieving results.

“That’s why the strongest athletes come here to train, to isolate themselves from distractions and be within their system. You build up this energy, discipline, consistency that lead to success. That’s exactly why training camps were created.”

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Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Yan vs Dvalshvili Mar 11, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Petr Yan red gloves fights Merab Dvalshvili blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Las Vegas Virgin Hotel Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20230311_szo_ac4_0205

Petr Yan isn’t going into this trilogy alone. He’s got Asaf Chopurov and Kurban Gadzhiev in his corner, working under the watchful eye of coach Kairat Nurmaganbetov. And Gadzhiev isn’t new to this matchup either. He was part of Yan’s preparations for his last fight against Merab, making him a familiar and trusted face as the champ gears up for round three.

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With Merab Dvalishvili’s relentless pace and takedown game to deal with, having the right people in camp could make all the difference.

And the grind doesn’t stop in Russia. The 33-year-old’s camp will also head to Dubai, where things are expected to get even more intense, with a major focus on wrestling and hard sparring. Chopurov is set to join him, along with Sharaputdin Magomedov, who previously helped Yan prepare for Merab Dvalishvili’s suffocating takedown pressure.

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And there’s a pretty good reason ‘No Mercy’ is putting so much emphasis on wrestling defense. In their last showdown at UFC 323, the Russian had Dvalishvili’s takedown game looking surprisingly ordinary.

‘The Machine’ went 2-for-29 on takedown attempts, while Petr Yan landed five of his nine. That’s a massive difference, especially against a guy known for drowning opponents in nonstop wrestling pressure. Yan also got the better of the striking exchanges, outlanding the Georgian with significant strikes, breaking his nose, and repeatedly ripping into his body with heavy kicks and combinations.

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So, heading into the trilogy, Petr Yan clearly has a blueprint that worked. Now, the challenge is making sure he can do it all over again when Merab comes charging forward.

But here’s the other twist: Yan choosing a training base used by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team is bound to raise some eyebrows. Despite sharing Russian roots, Yan and members of Khabib’s camp have had their fair share of public friction, particularly when it comes to the success of fighters connected to Khabib’s family.

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And the tension between Petr Yan and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp goes back further than you might think. Last year, Yan took a shot at Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC situation, questioning the younger fighter’s position while highlighting how differently their careers had played out.

“Well, Umar lost his last fight; he hasn’t had a single fight yet since. They have the option to wait and not train at all; it could be a year, six months,” Yan told Ushatayka. “I need to act, to work, to pave the way for myself with my labor. Neither my brother nor my sisters have given me anything.”

As expected, those comments didn’t go unnoticed. Khabib Nurmagomedov eventually fired back with a post on Instagram.

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“Let them say you’re enjoying success because of your brother, but you’ll rise later—on your own. The real ones will understand,” he wrote.

All that history makes Petr Yan’s choice of training base even more interesting, especially with UFC 333 looming. But drama aside, the champ has bigger things to worry about than old beef with the Dagestani camp.

Merab Dvalishvili is coming for that belt, and one wrong move could turn Yan’s title defense into a nightmare. And an immediate rematch? That seems out of the question.

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Merab Dvalishvili already has Song Yadong in mind if he reclaims UFC gold

While Petr Yan is busy plotting how to keep his belt, Merab Dvalishvili is already looking beyond UFC 333. The former champ isn’t just thinking about getting his title back; he’s got his next potential challenger picked out, and it’s none other than Song Yadong.

‘The Machine’ sees the Chinese contender as a seriously dangerous matchup, especially because the two have never shared the Octagon. And with Song’s fight-ending knockout power, the Georgian clearly isn’t taking him lightly.

“If I win, Song Yadong is next,” he told MMA Junkie. “Because we never fought each other, he’s dangerous, and we always know he has knockout power.”

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Of course, Merab has a pretty big obstacle standing in his way first: Petr Yan. Before he can start calling his shots for another title defense, he’ll have to get past the reigning champion in their highly anticipated trilogy.

But if ‘The Machine’ does reclaim the gold at UFC 333, Song Yadong could be the next man lining up for a shot at the bantamweight throne.