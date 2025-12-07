Petr Yan Reveals Only Path for Merab Dvalishvili to Get Rematch After UFC 323

A packed T-Mobile Arena watched the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year deliver big, and Petr Yan shocked the crowd by outworking and outlasting the relentless Merab Dvalishvili in a grueling five–round war. As a result, the win gives Dana White & Co. a memorable sendoff for their pay-per-view era. Yan climbed back onto the bantamweight throne as a two–time champion, joining icons like Dominick Cruz and T.J. Dillashaw after winning back the title last night.

Meanwhile, the loss ends Merab Dvalishvili’s dominant year-long reign and immediately sparks calls from fans and media for a trilogy. However, Merab’s road back to the title just got tougher as Petr Yan made it clear he isn’t rushing in to give the former champion another shot just yet.

Petr Yan reveals the condition Merab must meet after their rematch

Merab Dvalishvili is now getting a taste of his own medicine. When asked by the media about giving a title shot to Umar Nurmagomedov, he had replied at a UFC Baku Q&A: “Maybe three more.” The former champion had made it clear the challenger would have to earn it after the loss. Similarly, Petr Yan has now set the same standard for ‘The Machine’ to get a rematch after UFC 323.

During the post-fight press conference, when asked who he would choose to defend his title against next, a challenger like Merab Dvalishvili or Umar Nurmagomedov, Yan suggested a Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov rematch. According to him, the winner of that fight should be next in line.

“Then we can see what happens. But understand this: for me to get the opportunity to fight for the belt again, the UFC made me go through three more fights before I was able to get back into contender position,” Petr Yan said at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference.

