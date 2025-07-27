Petr Yan Reveals UFC Plans After Umar Nurmagomedov Rejects Fight Offer Twice

Petr Yan is done waiting, especially for Umar Nurmagomedov. Following his third consecutive victory at UFC Baku, the former bantamweight champion made it clear that he is no longer interested in pursuing a fight that has failed to materialize twice. Instead, he has his eyes on the big prize.

Despite accepting invitations to fight Nurmagomedov in Baku and again in July, Yan claims he was left hanging both times. His win over Marcus McGhee may not have come against a top rival, but the calculated risk was all part of a larger plan to stay sharp and active and reclaim the title. Now, with momentum on his side, Yan believes the belt is the only thing that makes sense.

In the co-main event of the UFC on ABC 9, Petr Yan defeated a gritty Marcus McGhee in a striking-heavy fight that resembled his prime. From clean elbows to a smothering third-round clinch, the former champion did enough to score a unanimous decision win. It wasn’t the most dominant performance of his career, but given that he chose to fight a dangerous and lower-ranked opponent, it proved that Yan isn’t here to defend a number.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s here to remind everyone that he never left. Still, it’s clear he’s frustrated with the repeated fallout of the Umar Nurmagomedov matchup. ‘No Mercy’ didn’t mince words when he spoke to the media following the fight. “Right now, I’m not interested in fighting Umar in November in Qatar,” he said in the post-event presser.

AD

“I was offered a fight against him in Baku, Azerbaijan. I accepted it; they couldn’t accept it. Then I asked for July; they also couldn’t make it. Right now, I’m only focused on a title shot.” For a man who has previously faced the best in the division, there is little appetite for waiting around for potential battles. Petr Yan is more interested in what comes next than in what has been delayed.

via Imago March 11, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, Las Vegas, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 11: Petr Yan prepares to fight Merab Dvalishvili in their Bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230311_zsa_p175_100 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

With Merab Dvalishvili ready to defend his bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, Yan sees an opportunity regardless of who wins. He’s faced both men before, defeating Sandhagen for the interim title in 2021 and losing a hard decision to Dvalishvili in 2023, and he believes he’s better prepared today than he was then. But who does he want to fight next?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Obviously, I prefer to rematch Merab to see how I’ll do against him when I’m healthy,” Yan revealed. But for this, ‘The Machine’ will have to grab a big win at UFC 320. So, is it the Georgian who grabs the win according to ‘No Mercy’? Well, let’s see what his true prediction for the big fight is.

Petr Yan drops his prediction for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen

Petr Yan is more than just an interested spectator at UFC 320. He’s been in deep water with both Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen, and as someone on a three-bout winning streak, he’s looking at this contest with fresh eyes and personal stakes. While he has already stated that he wants the winner, he is particularly interested in a rematch with Dvalishvili.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the UFC Abu Dhabi post-show, Yan leaned slightly toward Dvalishvili in this future fight. “I think 60-40, and Merab is a favorite,” he predicted. The former champion understands what both men bring: Sandhagen handed him one of the toughest five-rounders of his career in 2022, and ‘The Machine’ buried him with a record-breaking 49 takedown attempts the following year.

Both fights left their marks, but Yan’s confidence today originates from growth and finally being healthy. “I already beat Cory before,” he said, “but I wanna face Merab when I’m completely healthy.” With momentum on his side and the title race wide open following UFC 320, Yan believes it’s only a matter of time before he gets his shot. Whether it’s Sandhagen again or vengeance on Dvalishvili, ‘No Mercy’ is coming.