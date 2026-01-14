“Petty” Justin Gaethje Reveals Whether Retirement Threat Led to UFC 324 Title Shot

“He [Justin Gaethje] said, ‘If I’m not going to fight for the title, I’m just gonna hang up my gloves,'” said Ali Abdelaziz last summer, warning the promotion that his client would walk away if he didn’t get the next title shot. This wasn’t just empty talk. Gaethje sees his retirement looming, so he wants one last hurrah. Dana White granted his wish as an early Christmas gift in November last year. But was it the retirement talks that really got him his way?

Gaethje will compete for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 this month against Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Highlight’ defeated Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, a win that put him in title contention, a point White even acknowledged. However, later, when Justin Gaethje pressed his demand harder last year, White called the move “pretty wacky.” Now, just weeks from his title fight, Gaethje has opened up about his warning to the promotion.

Justin Gaethje reflects on his title shot demand and UFC 324 matchup

“I definitely know I got what I asked for. It was more my manager putting me in that,” said Justin Gaethje to TNT Sports. Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages fighters like Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo, has represented ‘The Highlight’ for years. He has consistently pushed Gaethje’s title ambitions and negotiated with the UFC, which has now set up Gaethje to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324.

The American star previously held the interim championship but never captured the full title after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him with a triangle choke at UFC 254 in 2020. Now, with another shot at the belt, Gaethje’s drive has reignited, which explains why he got so emotional about the title opportunity and even sent a warning to Dana White and the UFC.

“I mean, I probably said it, but you know, we’re emotional beings, and we’re petty. You don’t get to where I’m at, or where these fighters are, without being petty. I take things personally, and I thought I had been hurt, so I was trying to stand up,” Justin Gaethje added.

If we take a step back and look at the bigger picture, this fight is the worst possible title fight the UFC could have made in Ilia Topuria’s absence. Gaethje and Pimblett sit at #4 and #5 in the lightweight rankings, respectively. Ahead of them are Charles Oliveira (#2) and Max Holloway (#3). These two are set to fight in March for Holloway’s BMF belt. And there’s the irony.

Both Oliveira and Holloway have wins over Gaethje. Oliveira submitted him in the first round of their title fight four years ago, and Holloway knocked Gaethje out cold for the BMF belt at UFC 300. Either of these guys deserved the interim title shot more than Gaethje, wouldn’t you say?

Plus, it left out the obvious #1 contender, Arman Tsarukyan, while Paddy Pimblett, who sits at #6 without ever having beaten a top 5 opponent, was cherry-picked. But Gaethje does not care about any of that.

If he beats Paddy Pimblett, he has a strong chance of facing the reigning champion Ilia Topuria. However, Topuria recently suggested that the promotion has a different plan for Justin Gaethje, even if he wins.

Meanwhile, Topuria’s return remains uncertain, as he is dealing with a divorce and legal proceedings for the same. If he delays his comeback, the UFC could strip him of the title, which would then allow Gaethje to claim the championship and potentially retire. But Gaethje is not the type to want a title unification without a fight.

Gaethje cautious ahead of potential showdown with Topuria

Gaethje is excited about the prospect of a fight with Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard has forced the idea that he is the second coming of Conor McGregor. From his tattoos to his swagger, his trash talk, and his proclivity for KO wins, ‘El Matador’ has made a solid case for the same.

Impressively, Topuria has managed to stay undefeated while taking on the division’s elite and dominantly finishing them. He dethroned Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight title, then knocked out Max Holloway in his first title defense. He later captured the lightweight crown with a knockout win over Charles Oliveira. Now, his sights are set on the winner of Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett.

“There’s a reason why we’re all on the edge of our seats every fight, because anything can happen at any moment,” Justin Gaethje told Carlos Contreras Legaspi when asked about his approach in a potential fight with Ilia Topuria.

“I can say I like that, like not eating his right hand, not walking into his right hand. His two-three is one of the best combinations I’ve seen in this sport. It’s a beautiful challenge, and I love it. I love how scared I’ll be,” Gaethje added.

A Gaethje vs. Topuria fight would be a dream matchup for fans, where someone is guaranteed to go to sleep. However, Paddy Pimblett could spoil the whole thing with a win at UFC 324. Alternatively, the UFC could opt for a different plan for Gaethje, as Topuria suggested. In a few days, we will find out where the chips finally fall.