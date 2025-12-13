PFL CEO Breaks Silence on Francis Ngannou’s Future as UFC Return Rumors Swirl

Francis Ngannou’s lucrative $8 million-per-fight PFL deal is nearing its end. After ‘The Predator’ brutalized Renan Ferreira in the first round of his inaugural PFL bout in 2024, the Cameroonian has yet to step back into the cage. But now, with the buzz around the former UFC champ potentially returning to his old promotion growing louder, uncertainty continues to swirl around his future. Even the PFL CEO seems unsure about what lies ahead for their star heavyweight champion.

On the Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou revealed that he has just one fight left on his lucrative contract with the Donn Davis-led promotion. Going even further, he stated that the PFL now needs to offer him that bout. However, ‘The Predator’ truly grabbed attention when he admitted he remains open to a potential showdown against Jon Jones at the UFC White House event. So, amid the rising chatter surrounding the Cameroonian’s projected return, the company’s CEO, John Martin, has finally shared his thoughts on the situation.

PFL CEO casts uncertainty over Francis Ngannou’s long-term plans

“Francis has got one more fight under his contract, and I’m looking forward to putting on a really, really special fight for him. So you’re gonna be seeing him fighting in 2026. Then we need to talk to Francis about his future after that. He’s 39 years old. I don’t know how much longer he wants to fight for. I don’t know if he has continued ambition in MMA, or whether he wants to go back to boxing a little bit.” Martin told MMA Junkie

Now, it’s true that Francis Ngannou’s age, inactivity, and, most importantly, his pursuit of money fights may not necessarily keep him in the PFL. After all, ‘The Predator’ has already fought Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing, proving his appeal extends to the other side of the aisle. So, the former UFC and current PFL champion clearly has several strong options as he looks ahead in his career. Still, John Martin believes he would like to continue their ongoing partnership, pointing to Ngannou’s role as the promotion’s African wing president.

“He has been an incredible ambassador for our venture in PFL Africa, where he has dedicated himself to developing the sport on the continent of Africa. He is hugely influential there, so we appreciate anything and everything Francis has done on that front. I’d like to be in business with him there for a considerable future.” PFL CEO added.

For the unversed, Ngannou and the PFL’s relationship hit a rough patch when chairman Donn Davis openly expressed disappointment over his absence from the PFL Africa events. Despite that tension, both sides still want to continue working together. That alone shows just how much the promotion has invested in him. It could be a key reason he chooses to stay. However, Dana White has clearly shut the door on any chance of Ngannou returning to fight in the UFC.

Dana White was utterly pleased with a deal

The UFC CEO and Francis Ngannou’s fallout might rank as the ugliest split in MMA history. It has been three years since the Cameroonian walked away from Dana White’s promotion. However, fresh details continue to surface, especially from the head honcho himself.

Appearing on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, White revealed how the former UFC heavyweight champ once got into a physical altercation, allegedly grabbing him by the scruff of his shirt collar. Now, the CEO went beyond and also admitted that nothing pleased him more than seeing Ngannou sign with the PFL.

“There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f— PFL. Let me tell you what, if we let guys go, feel bad for the f— company that gets them. We let them go for a f— reason. I don’t have to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys I don’t like and don’t think are good guys.” Dana White told The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis

Well, White’s blunt and assertive response makes it clear that Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC to face Jon Jones is likely to stay in MMA fans’ fever dreams. But who knows? The head honcho could one day move past his personal vendetta against the Cameroonian and welcome him back.

Will that happen? Nobody knows. However, for now, the chances look absolutely slim. That said, what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.