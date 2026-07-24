PFL DC Main Event Saved With Late Replacement After Fighter Withdraws Due Weight Cut Complications

The Professional Fighters League has been forced to have a last-minute shuffle after losing one of its biggest bouts just hours before returning to Washington, D.C. this Saturday night. Why? Because the 2024 PFL welterweight tournament winner, Shamil Musaev, has officially withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled main event versus reigning 2025 champion Thad Jean.

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According to a PFL press release, the sudden pull-out is a result of issues Shamil Musaev faced during his weight cut to 170 lbs. Fortunately for the promotion, the main bout has been salvaged, with Ernesto Rodriguez now stepping in on short notice to face Jean.

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The 32-year-old’s reported withdrawal is yet another setback for a card that has already had multiple cancellations. Earlier this week, fights between Magomed Umalatov, Valentin Moldavsky, and former The Ultimate Fighter standout Mando Gutierrez were also scrapped, leaving the possibly cursed event significantly reshuffled heading into fight night.

This is a major twist in the destiny of Rodriguez, who now headlines the event instead of being a part of the prelims, as the Xtreme Couture fighter was supposed to face Aaron McKenzie on the undercard after dealing with two opponent changes during fight week.

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Rodriguez was previously scheduled to face Umalatov, but those plans also fell through. It is unknown whether Aaron McKenzie will compete on Saturday or not, but the late replacement Ernesto Rodriguez enters the biggest fight of his career with an impressive 11-1 professional record and a nine-fight winning streak.

As for Shamil Musaev, his withdrawal puts his career on hold after ‘The Silent Assassin’ lost his first professional fight earlier this year to Ramazan Kuramagomedov. Prior to the setback, the Russian star had established himself as one of the promotion’s most dangerous fighters, defeating Murad Ramazanov, Logan Storley, and Magomed Umalatov on his way to the 2024 welterweight title.

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For now, Musaev is expected to return later this year. And while Rodriguez is embracing the biggest opportunity of his career, undefeated Thad Jean does not see the short-notice replacement as capable of derailing his plans but isn’t too excited about it either.

Thad Jean sends a warning to Ernesto Rodriguez after Shamil Musaev’s last-minute pull-out from PFL DC

Thad Jean isn’t too happy about the last-minute change in his fight plans. In fact, the undefeated welterweight champion claimed he felt disrespected that Ernesto Rodriguez thought he could accept the bout on such short notice and leave the cage with a win.

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“I feel disrespected Ernesto thinks he can beat me on short notice by taking this fight,” he said in a press release. “You think I’m a short-notice opponent who you can honestly beat? I have to put you in your place. It sounds arrogant, but my arrogance isn’t from a place of trash talk, but it’s rooted in something bigger than both of us.

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“You will see. I am knocking you out. You don’t have the cardio to go the distance or the technique to go the distance. I won’t underestimate you, but I know your game and your level. You will see.”

Although ‘The Silverback’ spent the majority of his training camp preparing for the striking-heavy Shamil Musaev, he admitted that a sudden change of opponents at the last minute is just part of the job as a professional fighter.

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“My target is the same,” he continued. “If I’m a sniper on a building and I have to change my target, I will make that change. Whoever is in front of me is getting taken down. It took a split second to change my scope, and I am ready for whatever the challenge.

“As soon as I got the call, I started studying Ernesto because I’m a tactician; I train 24/7, 365 days a year, so when moments like these arise, I am ready. I’m a fighter; I’ll go out there and fight anyone.”

For Ernesto Rodriguez, the circumstances couldn’t be much more challenging. Instead of his scheduled undercard appearance, he will suddenly enter the SmartCage against the defending PFL champion in a five-round main event with little time to prepare. At the same time, opportunities like these are rare, so he is accepting it with open arms.

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“I have received the greatest opportunity of my life, and I promise you I’m taking that belt home with me on Saturday night,” said Rodriguez. “This fight camp isn’t what’s prepared me for this shot; it’s been my whole life’s work.

“Thad offers a different style, but the result will be the same. I will look for that victory, that finish, and that’s what will happen in D.C.”

This Saturday night’s headliner surely has the potential to instantly transform the 28-year-old welterweight’s position. Whether ‘Starboy’ is able to capitalize on it is something fight fans surely would be excited to see.