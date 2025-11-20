PFL Drops Major Update on 2026 Season even as Dana White & UFC Eye Big Star

Former CEO Peter Murray has always employed a traditional sports-like structure, with a season-and-playoffs approach for PFL events. As combat sports fans are well aware, it is something completely different from how the UFC and Dana White run things.

But now, the change in authority might have been the catalyst for a new era in the Professional Fighters League. Former Turner Sports and WBD Executive Lenny Daniels is the new Chief Operating Officer of PFL. There is also a new CEO in town—it is John Martin, and he has a new vision for the future.

PFL signals a power shift with a rising superstar ahead of 2026

Martin’s plan is to take up a more UFC-style approach. Ever since taking charge, the new CEO has never been shy to express his love for UFC and admire Dana White and how he runs UFC. The promotion even teased its next big star before the announcement began, flashing Usman Nurmagomedov’s image as John Martin laid out the vision for 2026. “We are leveling up at least 24 events worldwide with 16 major cards on ESPN,” he said, rolling out stops from Dubai to Chicago and confirming the end of the old tournament structure. Martin made the mission simple. He assured that every bout was going to involve the best fighters.

The next wave of PFL stars is already shaping the promotion’s 2026 identity, and Usman Nurmagomedov is right at the front of that charge. Dakota Ditcheva, fresh off her PFL Europe crown, stands shoulder-to-shoulder in that spotlight. Usman’s surge hasn’t gone unnoticed in the UFC world either. Dana White has a long history of hyping the Nurmagomedov bloodline, and every time someone from that clan starts cooking, UFC fans light up like the radar just caught something big.

All this excitement converges into PFL Lyon on December 13, when the 2025 PFL Europe tournaments in the lightweight and bantamweight divisions will be concluded. With the main organization turning its back on the traditional season structure next year, Lyon does feel like a natural farewell to the old format.

PFL turns the page: big hire at the top, big violence booked in Lyon

PFL has entrusted the role of COO to Lenny Daniels, who is an experienced professional in sports media. His work in Turner Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ESPN is enough proof of his talent. The New York Post states that PFL is relying on Daniels’ strong connections in the industry to lead the promotion during its next stage.

The promotion’s force carries over to the European market with PFL Lyon taking place on December 13, 2025, at LDLC Arena in France. The main event will be a heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Renan Ferreira, while Cris Cyborg will fight Sara Collins for the women’s featherweight crown in the co-main event. Besides, the event will see the finals of the 2025 PFL Europe tournament in lightweight and bantamweight divisions, making it a true showcase of the league’s developing talent.

PFL’s latest moves make one thing obvious: the promotion is gearing up for a very different future. With new leadership in place and a December card stacked with real stakes, Lyon feels less like another stop on the calendar and more like the moment PFL flips the switch on its next era.