PFL Employee Steps In to Face Fighter After Opponent Pulls Out on Weigh-Ins Day Amid Court Hearing

Chaos broke out long before fight night at the latest Professional Fighters League event in Brussels, Belgium. While fans were already focused on the wild ceremonial weigh-in between Khamzat Abaev and Luca Poclit, another bizarre situation quietly developed behind the scenes when a fighter reportedly disappeared on weigh-in day due to a court appearance.

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According to reports, Youssouf Binate skipped the entire fight week due to a court appearance for an undisclosed misdemeanor but assured both the PFL and his opponent Movsar Ibragimov‘s side that he would still arrive in time for the official weigh-ins on Friday morning.

However, Binate did not show up, forcing the promoters to scramble for a new opponent at the last second. That’s when things became stranger. Instead of cancelling the fight, PFL employee and amateur fighter Shane Campbell stepped in to rescue the bout, and he will now go one-on-one against Movsar Ibragimov in a 140-pound catchweight fight.

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Campbell, who has a 5-4 professional MMA record under the nickname ‘Super,’ reportedly works for the promotion and was there backstage when the situation collapsed. The sudden change added another layer of tension to an already hectic event week.

Earlier in the ceremonial weigh-ins, welterweights Khamzat Abaev and Luca Poclit nearly started a full-fledged melee after tensions boiled over during their faceoff. Dan Hardy, a former UFC fighter and PFL executive, tried to separate the camps as teams rushed the stage as security scrambled to regain control.

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Despite the chaos surrounding the card, PFL Brussels continues with a main event starring former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, who returns from retirement to meet undefeated Belgian prospect Patrick Habirora. But why did the MMA legend decide to fight again?

Benson Henderson reveals motive behind MMA comeback for PFL Brussels

Benson Henderson’s comeback was never truly about money or unfinished business. The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion admitted that he had genuinely settled into retirement after ending his MMA career with a loss to Usman Nurmagomedov in 2023. He stayed busy with boxing, Karate Combat, RAF wrestling, and coaching duties at The MMA Lab, but returning to the cage full-time was not originally planned.

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However, Mike Kogan, a former Bellator matchmaker and current PFL executive, apparently refused to abandon the idea of a comeback for the MMA legend.

“He kept needling me,” Benson Henderson told MMAFighting. “Then he texted me two days later and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a matchup for you, Patrick Habirora. Why don’t you remind the world who you are, what you did and what you can do?’ You know what? Sounds good, Kogan.

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“I noticed what you did, but sure, let’s do it. Let’s remind the world who I am and what I’ve done and how I do it. That sounds good to me.”

And, as per ‘Smooth’, he never stopped preparing for his comeback. The lightweight star said that he returned to the gym almost immediately after retirement and trained like an active fighter the entire time.

Even after losing to Usman Nurmagomedov, he stated that he returned to the mats the next Monday since that mindset had always defined him and his gym.

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So while the comeback may have surprised many fight fans, Benson Henderson clearly does not see himself as someone who ever fully walked away from fighting in the first place. It was more of a mental hiatus than a full hanging of a glove for the 42-year-old.