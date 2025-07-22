PFL Fighter Bags $600K More Than Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili, and Other UFC Champions’ Fight Purse

While UFC champions Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili walked away with modest pay checks earlier this year, Corey Anderson, fighting outside the UFC spotlight, may have quietly secured one of the biggest purses in MMA this year so far. Surprised? You’re not alone.

At PFL Cape Town, the former UFC contender and Bellator champion made his heavyweight debut and collected a paycheck that dwarfs what some of the top names in the sport are earning today. And he didn’t even need five rounds to do it!

According to an Instagram post shared by Slots Fighter, referencing an X post made by MMA reporter Alex Behunin, “Corey Anderson makes flat rate of $800K for heavyweight debut. According to a report from MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin, Anderson pocketed a guaranteed $800,000 for his latest win on Saturday. This is significantly more than what UFC Champions Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili made for their title defenses at UFC 311 in January, with Makhachev getting a flat rate of $200,000 and Dvalishvili earning $500,000.”

It gets more staggering. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reportedly only made $600K in his last UFC fight before leaving the promotion. And now, a fighter outside the Octagon is out-earning reigning champions.

Corey Anderson has had quite the journey. A decade ago, he won Season 19 of The Ultimate Fighter and fought 15 times in the UFC. Yet despite years inside the Octagon, ’Overtime’ claimed he made more in just his first two Bellator fights than across his entire UFC run.

And now, he proved the PFL is still paying big. In just over eight minutes, Anderson finished last year’s PFL champion Denis Goltsov via TKO. After a slow start, Anderson took control with ground-and-pound, forcing the ref to step in during Round 2. The result? A highlight win and a check that breaks down to nearly $1,500 per second of cage time.

Compare that to UFC 311 earlier this year. Reports indicate that Islam Makhachev earned just $200K for his main event title defense, despite being one of the most dominant champions on the roster. He was even out-earned by a prelim fighter, Grant Dawson, who banked $212K.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili was the top-paid UFC fighter that night, making $500K for beating Umar Nurmagomedov. Still, even that figure falls short of what Anderson pulled in with the PFL.

The massive pay gap once again highlights a recurring issue in MMA: fighter compensation. According to several reports, only about 16-20% of the UFC’s revenue reaches the fighters. By contrast, major sports leagues like the NFL and NBA share around 50% with their athletes.

So, what does Corey Anderson’s $800K payday mean for the sport? It’s another crack in the UFC’s armor when it comes to fighter pay. Promotions like the PFL are offering not just opportunities but serious money. So, what’s next for the man who is leaving UFC champions in the dust with his soaring bank account?

Francis Ngannou in Corey Anderson’s cross-hairs as he sets his sights on “belts and checks” in the PFL

Corey Anderson’s heavyweight debut wasn’t just dominant, it was calculated. And now, with an $800K payday in the bank and momentum on his side, the former light heavyweight is thinking even bigger. Maybe even Francis Ngannou big.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Anderson shared, “I don’t know what’s going on with Francis? Has anybody heard anything? They’re promoting his PFL Africa and all this stuff and then you heard Francis’ coach say he’s willing to go back to the UFC. What’s going on with him? He’s still on the table for people to fight?”

Fair questions. Ngannou last fought for the PFL in 2024 against Renan Ferreira and has since stayed on the sidelines. Despite being one of the biggest free agent signings in MMA history, the heavyweight knockout artist has yet to make his second appearance under the PFL banner.

As such, Anderson continued by stating, “As long as the money makes sense, I’m all about it. That’s where I’m at in this career. Getting belts and checks, that’s it.”

It’s a business mindset and a dangerous one for whoever stands across the cage next. Corey Anderson’s rise from UFC underdog to one of MMA’s highest-paid heavyweights speaks volumes. In a sport where dollars often don’t match dominance, his $800K statement at PFL Cape Town wasn’t just a win; it was a warning. He’s no longer just fighting for belts. He’s chasing legacy and paychecks!