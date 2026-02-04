PFL Lands in Controversy After Usman Nurmagomedov Pre-Declared Winner of Dubai Card

PFL is returning to Dubai for the third installment of its ‘Road to Dubai’ series on February 7, where lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov is set to defend his title against British MMA star Alfie Davis. But how could Khabib’s cousin have already won the bout before it even happened? It appears, despite the fight being scheduled for this weekend, in a glaring goof-up, the promotion’s website has already listed Nurmagomedov as the winner.

Wily-eyed viewers were quick to spot the mistake and call out the promotion for what they felt was more or less a reflection of how the PFL saw the bout going. The accidental listing has reignited long-standing whispers within the MMA community that judges may favor fighters from certain backgrounds. Some Western fans have long suspected the integrity of bouts held in the Middle East—concerns that have surfaced around events such as UFC 308 and UFC Fight Night 250, which took place in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

Now, with the PFL results page prematurely declaring Usman Nurmagomedov the winner, controversy has erupted again. MMA journalist Alexander K. Lee highlighted the issue on X: ‘On the PFL Dubai schedule page, a winner graphic pops up on and off over Usman Nurmagomedov ahead of this Saturday’s main event sus.’ At first glance, the listing does look suspicious.

The sheer scale of ‘Team Khabib’ and their massive influence amplifies this scrutiny. Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov’s landmark victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, his popularity throughout the Middle East and the Muslim world has reached unprecedented levels.

Even Dana White noted the extent of this fame years ago, revealing that Khabib earned such substantial sums from his “Muslim world tour” that he “would never need to work again.” Now, seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin already listed as a winner for the PFL event, fans could’t help but sense something was wrong.

Fans Outraged as PFL results page prematurely crowns Usman Nurmagomedov

The PFL’s current business model appears heavily leveraged on the Middle East for its marquee events. Even their cornerstone heavyweight, Francis Ngannou, has only made a single appearance since his 2023 signing. Faced with limited top-tier options, the promotion is hustling to keep big-name stars like Usman Nurmagomedov active, despite a lack of fresh competition.

Fans are fully aware of the promotion’s dependence on his star power. As one observer noted, “The judges are the same mfs that judge in the UFC(not that it makes them good some decisions are ass) but Usman did beat hughes both times.”

The initial clash between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes in the UAE sparked massive discourse. It was a high-stakes battle where Hughes exceeded all expectations, pushing the favorite to the limit. While Nurmagomedov secured the win by a narrow margin, his status as the “fan favorite” took a hit.

With the latest PFL Dubai mistake suggesting an inevitable Nurmagomedov victory, the narrative of predictability has taken over. “They unfortunately aren’t wrong,” one fan remarked, pointing out that while 33-year-old Alfie Davis maintains strong betting momentum, the Nurmagomedov clout is hard to overlook.

The connection to Khabib Nurmagomedov naturally helps further the claims of bias. “A Nurmagomedov fighting in the Middle East. Is anyone really surprised?” a fan commented. This isn’t the first time the family has faced such accusations. Previously, Umar Nurmagomedov was called out by Merab Dvalishvili, who argued that his November 2023 because of his last name.

While many saw Usman as the natural heir to Khabib’s throne, the shadow of a failed PED test in November 2023 has negatively affected his image and resulted in a six-month suspension. This pattern of special treatment continues to be a sore point for the community. One fan commented, “Pre-made scorecards, and a hidden PED failure.” Another echoed this, stating, “So much special treatment. Bellator literally let him fail a drug test and they didn’t strip him and just swept it under the rug.”

Not every fan saw it the same way, though. One fan believed the PFL was “just testing the website and event’s webpage for the event.” They commented, “Not sus devs just having the placeholder component ready to launch when the results given out. Its devs testing nothing else.”

Despite the controversy, Usman’s record remains spotless at 20 and 0. He is still undefeated, even if critics argue that the PFL roster may lack the depth to truly challenge him. Rumors are now swirling that he could move to the UFC soon.

So, what do you make of the fans’ suspicions? Is it just a few fans overreacting, or could they be onto something? Drop your opinion below.