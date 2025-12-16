PFL Lures Israel Adesanya’s Teammate Out of UFC Retirement in Another Power Move

The PFL has been making some big moves! For a while, fighters from the UFC’s rival promotion were complaining about not getting fights. It put the promotion in a difficult position, but it seems like their luck has turned around. The PFL beat the UFC in becoming the first major promotion to host an event in Africa, and then came the big news about them heading to Spain.

Ilia Topuria tried to make the UFC come to Spain as soon as they could, but the PFL trumped them. To add salt to the UFC’s wounds, the rivals have now signed one of their former fighters, who’s former 2-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya‘s ex-teammate.

Another legend in the making?

Tyson Pedro had his last UFC fight in 2024, after which he announced his retirement. The former WBC Silver International Bridgerweight title had taken his mind away from MMA. He switched back to boxing only to announce on the Ariel Helwani Show recently that he’s made his return and signed with the PFL.

“There’s so much going on in the boxing world, and I didn’t really understand the complexities of it. I had almost probably retired from fighting, and then I hooked up with my new team, and I got an offer from PFL. They reached out and, yeah, I was all for it,” said Tyson Pedro.

Tyson Pedro may have left the UFC on the back of a loss, but he still has a lot of time left in him, being 34 years old. As such, it is a massive signing for the PFL, but as we wait to see how Israel Adesanya’s former teammate fares in a new promotion, let’s take a look at the details surrounding PFL’s event in Spain.

A Star-Studded Affair on Spanish Soil

The PFL will be having a busy 2026. So far, they’ve already announced 24 events for next year, and quite a few things are happening behind the scenes. Now, CEO John Martin revealed that the first PFL event in Spain will be held on March 20, 2026, in Madrid at the Palacio Vistalegre. Hometown hero and middleweight champion Costello Van Steenis will defend his belt against Fabian Edwards in a rematch.

“We are making history by becoming the first global MMA company to host an event in Spain, and we are going to make it an unforgettable evening of elite action at Palacio Vistalegre on Friday, March 20. Costello van Steenis had a storybook ending in Cape Town with one of the biggest comebacks in the sport’s history, and his tale continues as he comes to Madrid with the flag of Spain on one shoulder and the world title on the other,” John Martin stated recently.

It seems like Dana White and Co. have a real challenger here with the PFL. Some people even believe 2025 has been a better year for the PFL than the UFC. However, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out for the rivals. Many have tried to one-up the UFC, but have failed so far. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.