PFL Referee Faces Backlash as Fighter Quits Mid-Fight After Brutal Beatdown

What started as a promising atomweight showcase at PFL MENA in Riyadh quickly turned into a storm of controversy. Hattan Alsaif, Saudi Arabia’s rising MMA star, put on a commanding performance against Lebanon’s Nour Al Fliti, but it was the referee’s inaction that stole the spotlight.

From the opening bell, Alsaif looked locked in. She pressed forward, controlled the clinch, and landed repeated knees and ground strikes. Al Fliti, though game early, began to fade as the damage piled up. The second round saw a shift. A stinging head kick followed by a front kick to the body dropped Al Fliti. As she hit the canvas, her right leg appeared to twist awkwardly. Still, the referee let it go on.

Alsaif hovered over her, ready to finish. But Al Fliti stopped fighting. She stood up, turned to her corner, and walked away. The bout was waved off, only after she quit mid-fight. It was later confirmed she had possibly injured her leg during the fall. While the win added another feather to Alsaif’s cap, it sparked a heated debate about how long the PFL referee waited to intervene.

This wasn’t just another stoppage. Fans believe the fight should’ve been called before Al Fliti made the decision herself. And with Alsaif already proving she belonged in the cage with anyone, the questions emerged about the referee’s actions. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say.

One fan wrote, “It feels like everyone knew the fight was over before the ref.” It wasn’t just about watching Al Fliti get overwhelmed. Viewers noticed the clear body language shift, she wasn’t just hurt, she was done. That it took her walking away for the PFL referee to finally stop the fight left many scratching their heads. While the UFC recently faced backlash over early stoppages, like Joe Rogan’s fiery reaction to referee Andrew Glenn’s call at UFC 314 during the Dan Ige and Sean Woodson bout, this was the opposite!

Another added, “Respect to her for not attacking her when she saw she stop fighting.” Alsaif’s choice not to pile on after realizing her opponent had mentally and physically checked out earned praise. In a sport where fighters are trained to go until the ref pulls them off, that showed maturity and control. And with Gregory Rodrigues’s brutal finish over Jack Hermansson at UFC 317 still fresh in the MMA sphere’s mind, the PFL fighter’s restraint is definitely praiseworthy.

One particularly incensed viewer chimed in with, “Is this judge blind ?? His reaction time to understand that the girl was not able to fight was too slow.” Fans felt the hesitation from the official wasn’t just poor judgment, it was dangerous. Letting a visibly hurt fighter continue when she was no longer defending herself raised serious concerns about safety protocols. What do you think?

Some fans simply wrote, “Classic PFL” It’s not the first time fans have questioned PFL officiating. Whether it’s too early or far too late, the promotion has a growing reputation for inconsistent refereeing, a criticism they can’t afford to ignore if they want long-term credibility. Some may still remember Pedro Carvalho’s controversial early stoppage in 2024, where even the ref admitted fault. In contrast, this time, critics argue the call came far too late.

And finally, one fan summed it up with, “Ref was not trying to end that lmao” The comment reflected the disbelief many had. It looked like the official was almost waiting for something dramatic to justify stepping in when the writing had already been on the wall.

Ultimately, in a sport where every second counts, hesitation can be costly. The Alsaif vs. Al Fliti bout at PFL Mena wasn’t just a display of heart and skill, it became a mirror reflecting deeper issues in PFL officiating. While Alsaif continues to rise as a symbol of excellence and restraint, the referee’s delay cast a shadow over her impressive performance. As such, the message from fans is loud and clear, when fighter safety is at stake, there’s no room for delay.