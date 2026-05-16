PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva Calls Out Ronda Rousey for “Absolutely Disgraceful” Comments Against Khamzat Chimaev

Ronda Rousey and Khamzat Chimaev were involved in a back-and-forth. And now, a third has entered the conversation. Premier Fighting League’s Dakota Ditcheva! And the PFL star isn’t too pleased with certain comments made by ‘The Arm Collector’ about Chimaev, which has led her to denounce her admiration for Ronda Rousey publicly.

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“@RondaRousey‘s comment towards Chimaev regarding his cleft palate was absolutely disgraceful,” Ditcheva wrote on X. “I am no longer a fan. As a mother, you should know better. The amount of young children navigating difficulties like that while you sit on a worldwide stage mocking it. Do better.”

Dakota Ditcheva wasn’t done, however. She later explained that she had been looking up to Ronda Rousey and held her over the likes of Jon Jones, Sean Strickland, and Khamzat Chimaev.

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“For all my Twitter trolls lol …,” she added. “As a young woman & fighter, I have always looked up to Ronda & been inspired by her. Without being disrespectful, Chimaev, Sean, and Jon were never my role models & not people I looked up to. I simply appreciate their skills in the cage.”

Ditcheva’s comments came after Chimaev criticized Ronda Rousey for biting the hand that fed her. Rousey has spoken out against the UFC over fighter pay and has openly expressed her dislike for UFC CBO Hunter Campbell. Responding to Chimaev, Rousey clarified that she remains grateful to Dana White and the Fertitta brothers, who owned the UFC before Endeavor took over.

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However, she took things a step further when Rousey appeared to mock Chimaev over his facial injury. Many mistakenly assume Chimaev was born with a cleft lip, but that isn’t the case.

How did Khamzat Chimaev get his lip injury?

Khamzat Chimaev’s lip scar has become one of the most recognizable features in the UFC. But the story behind it is far more brutal than most fans realize. Many people assumed the middleweight received the injury during a fight, while others believed he was born with a cleft lip. In reality, the scar came from a horrific childhood accident.

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He fell down a staircase onto concrete when he was only two years old. The impact severely damaged his face, ripping his upper lip apart, knocking out several teeth, and breaking his nose. The injury was so serious that it still affects him today. Chimaev cannot properly breathe through his right nostril because of the accident.

Despite the injury, Chimaev rose past it to ultimately become the UFC middleweight champion. Last Saturday, he suffered his first career loss at the hands of Sean Strickland at UFC 328.

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Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, is set to face Gina Carano on May 16, live on Netflix inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Rousey seems to be slipping back into the version of herself that once divided fans and made her unlikable to others. What do you make of her comments about Chimaev?