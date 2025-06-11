PFL Star Gives NIL’s $1.5M Reason Behind Wrestlers’ Recruitment Decline in MMA Promotions

What do Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo, and Randy Couture all have in common? Each walked the path from elite wrestling to MMA stardom. For years, wrestling was the backbone of the sport, producing champions, legends, and some of the UFC’s most dominant forces.

But now, that stream of talent is slowing down. Why? According to PFL welterweight star Logan Storley, the answer is spelled with three letters: NIL. During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting, Storley stated, “Right now we’re in a weird time with MMA with NIL money coming in and we’re not seeing as many wrestlers come over.”

The wrestling-to-MMA pipeline isn’t what it used to be. Why trade the singlet for 4-ounce gloves when the checks are already cashing? With name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals pouring into college athletics, some of the top wrestlers in the country are making more than MMA rookies could dream of. How much?

According to Storley, “Some of these guys are making a million, $1.5 million—with your top recruits, do you come fight after that?” And he’s not wrong. Ever since the NCAA greenlit NIL rights in 2021, college athletes have started operating like brands.

It’s not just quarterbacks or basketball stars either; wrestlers are cashing in too. Gable Steveson, a University of Minnesota product, was signed by WWE while still in school. The details weren’t public, but safe to say, it was a sweet deal.

Storley, a four-time All-American, sees the shift clearly. The promise of MMA once pulled wrestlers in droves, hungry athletes chasing glory and a payday. But now? The grind doesn’t look quite as appealing when a six-figure NIL deal can land you financial security without getting punched in the face.

And that’s just one side of it. Storley also pointed to a shrinking MMA landscape as he shared, “With Contender Series and less guys on the roster with PFL, Bellator’s gone, it’s changed a little bit. Wrestling has some money and there’s no security in your early career in MMA.”

For wrestlers already making money, entering MMA means walking away from cash and into chaos. The early years in MMA aren’t forgiving: small checks, tough opponents, and no guarantees of making it to the big leagues. Add in the chances of injury and CTE concerns, and it’s clear why mixed martial arts is seemingly no longer an avenue for wrestlers to pursue. But just how good is the NIL life? Let’s talk numbers.

Logan Storley’s claims about NIL taking talent away from MMA are backed up by massive contracts

According to a report published earlier this year by ESPN, at the top of the food chain is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With a staggering $4.7 million NIL valuation, he’s not just making waves; he’s cashing in on a Nike sequel tied to his father’s legacy. And he’s not alone. According to On3’s NIL rankings, the top 20 college athletes each carry deals worth at least $1 million. Even the 100th-ranked athlete is estimated at a healthy $583,000.

It’s not just about touchdowns and tackles. Wrestlers, linemen, and even gymnasts are signing deals with heavy hitters like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and Amazon. And then there’s the creative spin.

Decoldest Crawford turned his name into a deal with an HVAC company. Bijan Robinson bottled his own mustard, Bijan Mustardson, and sold it across Texas. Popeyes gave a second chance at fame to viral sensation Dienurst Collins, while PetSmart sponsored Arkansas receiver Trey Knox and his dog.

So, where does that leave MMA? In a fight it didn’t expect, and maybe can’t win. The days of wrestlers flooding into promotions like the UFC or PFL may be fading. Not because the talent isn’t there, but because the incentives have changed. Why gamble with your health, your future, and your paycheck when you can partner with brands, cash in while still in college, and leave with a degree and a bank account?

For Logan Storley and others who paved the traditional path, it’s a bittersweet shift. Wrestling may still be MMA’s greatest foundation, but right now, NIL might be building a better offer. The question now is, will MMA evolve to compete? Or will the next Daniel Cormier or Henry Cejudo simply never step inside the cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!