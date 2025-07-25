Philadelphia Based MMA Champ Pleas Dana White for UFC Re-Signing 3 Years After Brutal Cutoff

Earning a spot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is more than just a dream for rising talents — it’s also the ultimate goal for seasoned veterans chasing one last run. The Dana White & Co. isn’t just a promotion; it’s the pinnacle of global MMA, a billion-dollar machine where only the elite survive. But getting there is one thing — staying there amidst relentless competition is a whole different grind.

Former UFC middleweight Kyle Daukaus knows that reality better than most. Between 2020 and 2022, the Philly-based fighter stepped into the Octagon back in 2020, carving out a name during one of the most active stretches in the division. A graduate of DWCS 3.2, ‘The D’Arce Knight’ had the skillset and momentum — but fell short of fully cashing in on his UFC opportunity. He managed just three wins in seven official UFC bouts (excluding his DWCS showing), leading to his release in January 2023.

At that point, his brother Chris Daukaus was still fighting under the UFC banner. While the setback could’ve derailed many, Kyle Daukaus chose a different route. Instead of fading into obscurity, he rebuilt himself on the regional scene. Now the middleweight champion at Cage Fury Fighting Championships — a proving ground that’s launched stars like Aljamain Sterling and Paul Felder — Daukaus has already defended his title twice and continues to sharpen his tools.

Although Kyle Daukaus has not scheduled his next fight yet, he made waves today with a fiery statement that signaled unfinished business with the big leagues. Taking to social media, he declared, “Best regional champ ✅ Best middleweight not signed✅ In prime of my career✅ By the end of this year I will be signed. Mark my words. Nose On The Grindstone.. #UFC #MMA”

Now 32 years old, Kyle Daukaus is riding a four-fight win streak and remains a force in Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Still, his recent spell of inactivity has raised eyebrows. His last appearance came on December 11, 2024, and soon after, reports surfaced that he was slated to compete in the newly launched Global Fight League — a promotion said to feature names like Tony Ferguson and other UFC veterans.

However, one of the GFL’s key investors failed to meet financial obligations, which unraveled the entire plan and halted ‘The D’Arce Knight’s comeback just as it was about to take off.

Kyle Daukaus’ career before joining Dana White & UFC

“The road to success is always under construction, and you will need to drive through the towns of failure, adversity, self-doubt and critics to arrive at your destination of success.” #GOOD” — wrote Kyle Daukaus back in 2023, reacting to the news of his UFC release. The post on X reflected the emotions of a fighter who had just hit one of the toughest moments in his career at age 30.

For Kyle Daukaus, it was a bitter blow. Years of chasing his UFC dream had just come crashing down. That setback eventually led him back to familiar territory — Cage Fury Fighting Championships — the promotion where he once made his name before signing with Dana White & Co.

Prior to entering the UFC, Kyle Daukaus was unbeaten at 9-0, a dominant force on the regional scene. He also built his reputation in grappling competitions, earning a name as a skilled submission specialist. In his Dana White’s Contender Series appearance, he made a strong impression by beating rival Michael Lombardo. But the UFC stage offered no favors. His official debut saw Brendan Allen halt his momentum, and from there, the climb only got steeper.

During his UFC run, ‘The D’Arce Knight’ notched wins over Jamie Pickett and Dustin Stoltzfus — but suffered losses in key moments. His final two fights ended in defeat, bringing his UFC record to 2-4-1, far below what many had expected from the promising middleweight.

So what’s your take on Kyle Daukaus’ career? Was it bad timing and tough matchups that blocked his rise — or did his relentless pace backfire? After all, he fought seven times in under two years. Drop your thoughts below.