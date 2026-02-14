Pioneer UFC Referee Sharing How Much MMA Judges Get Paid Leaves Fans in Disbelief

Ever dreamed of becoming an MMA judge? For someone who truly loves the sport, judging might seem like a legitimate career path, especially for those who do not see themselves stepping inside the cage. But while that dream lingers, UFC pioneer referee John McCarthy might make you think twice. The reason? Judges earn surprisingly small paychecks for their work outside the cage.

A user named Ben Severson posted a screenshot of Google’s AI-generated result on X, claiming MMA judges annually earn between $31,500 to $69,500, with top earners even crossing the $100,000 mark. Based on those figures, it is also suggested that they could make around $20,000 for a single event. Not bad for cage-side duty, right? But as those numbers caught fans’ attention and sparked interest in the profession, former UFC referee Big John McCarthy stepped in to drop some hard truths.

“Ben, I absolutely agree with you that judges should be making more,” McCarthy reposted on X. “I am clearly nowhere near as smart as AI; however, I can firmly state and prove that the numbers put out in your AI overview are not correct. Most judges make far, far less than the lowest amount presented.

“I can tell you that the most I was ever paid as a referee while working for a State AC for one event was $2,000 dollars. Being an official in Combat Sports is not a job that is going to financially pay you what people think. But I will say that it will provide you with moments in your life that are absolutely priceless,” the veteran ref added.

As the pioneer ref, who officiated the UFC 2 event, made clear, MMA judges do not earn anywhere near those flashy figures. In fact, the numbers appear to be much lower. According to an MMA Mania report, journalist Aaron Bronsteter revealed that California judges typically earn between $350 to $650 per event, with the CSAC website listing similar pay ranges. Moreover, UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns echoed comparable figures on the Show Me The Money podcast.

Now, with judges seemingly earning modest pay despite carrying massive responsibility, fans have begun questioning the structure of the system. Frustrated by controversial scorecards and now armed with these financial details, many shared some serious concerns about the state of MMA judging.

Fans react to MMA judges getting very low payment

Chiming in quickly, a fan wrote, “John, I hope you’re not taking what I’m saying as a knock on the profession. It is valuable and rewarding. The AI was just a reference point; I figured it would be off. All I’m saying is the income to cost ratio is a barrier that will prevent some potentially great officials from ever starting.”

That sounds like a very balanced take. For someone involved in combat sports, being a judge will always remain a prestigious position, as a single decision can alter the outcome of a fight. However, we have also seen judges get major calls wrong, notably last year at UFC 321. Is that a result of not having enough top-tier professionals? It could be, especially if qualified candidates hesitate to commit due to low wages.

That sentiment echoed again when another fan wrote, “However, with the high cost to income ratio it doesn’t make sense for a person with family or career responsibilities to make that commitment. Licensing, training, etc have a high cost ceiling with low gain. I think its a big reason we dont see more people moving towards it.”

Then another user went even further, suggesting the pay gap might be at the root of the issue, “Scores they’ve dished out for years work directly against an argument for a raise. Predictions after five round fights now means you’ll have to acknowledge the likelihood of an egregious decision. Even after dominant performances! Fix the problem first.”

As fans continue to highlight the flaws, not many judges have publicly complained about compensation from the athletic commissions. At the same time, the UFC does not directly pay them, since judges operate under the commission, not the promotion.

And in typical internet fashion, one user decided to add a sarcastic jab: “I’ll do it for that. I made 21,000 last year doordashing and I scored better than these judges in place.”

So, as the debate around low pay and questionable scorecards heats up, do you think the commission should invest more in its officials? Would higher pay attract more credible judges? Let us know in the comments section below.