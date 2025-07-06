Pitbull Labels Nina Drama a Witch After “Violent” Childhood Confession

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire has always lived up to his nickname, but just days ahead of UFC 318, fans saw a completely different side of the featherweight. Sitting down with Nina Drama, the Bellator legend-turned-UFC hopeful relaxed, laughed about, and even took a few playful shots at the MMA influencer. However, the most unexpected moment came when he called the host a witch straight to her face.

The conversation began with Nina asking the MMA fighter about his biggest red flag and public image. “Maybe people think you’re arrogant and grumpy,” his wife replied, to which he laughed and said, “Yeah, she’s right.” The Brazilian offered little rebuttal, only a shrug and a knowing grin, indicating that he has long accepted how he is seen outside of the cage.

But when Nina asked where the name “Pitbull” came from, things became pretty interesting. “I was violent as a child,” Freire said without hesitation. “My BJJ trainer looked at me one day and said, ‘Hey, you look like a pitbull.'” It was that simple. The aggression, the compact build, the never-give-up energy—he didn’t earn the nickname; it was always there.

Nina followed up, “You were a violent child?” Freire reiterated, “Always.” That’s when Nina casually mentioned that she had memories “from really, really small,” including her first bottle. A weird confession to which Patricio laughed, looked at the camera, and said in Portuguese, “She already looks like a witch.”

This out-of-the-ordinary remark undoubtedly caught the influencer off guard, as Nina Drama couldn’t help but laugh. “Why lot’s of people saying that about me?” she asked, still laughing. It was evident that there was no malice, just the type of banter that occurs when a fighter loosens up days before a high-stakes bout.

If anything, the moment showed Freire’s confidence under the pressure of needing a win following his UFC debut loss. He may be approaching enemy territory against Dan Ige, but his spirits remain high. As the UFC 318 card approaches, moments like these remind fans that even the most aggressive fighters have a fun side that receives less publicity.

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire may be ferocious in the cage, but outside it, he’s got jokes and playful jabs and is willing to call his interviewer a witch, all in good fun. Whether that levity translates into his first UFC win remains to be seen. However, it is worth noting that the fighter he is going against has just been called a harder striker than featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria.

Dan Ige’s strikes are a real threat against Patricio Pitbull

It’s easy to get caught up in Patricio Pitbull’s charm and jokes, but as the cage door closes, things get serious. When that moment arrives at UFC 318, ‘Pitbull’ will face a man who might not have a flashy nickname but wields terrifying power. While Freire may have been a fierce dog as a child, Dan Ige may be dynamite in disguise.

As playful as this lead-up has been for Pitbull, the reality is he’s going in against someone, Josh Emmett — a man who stood toe-to-toe with ‘El Matador’ — claims hits harder than the featherweight king himself. According to Emmett, who survived Topuria’s 25-minute beatdown, it was Dan Ige’s fists that caused the most damage.

“Dan Ige can crack too. Ige hits really hard. Like, damn, that was a hard punch,” Emmett admitted. And coming from someone like Emmett, those words have some serious weight. Emmett is known for his knockout power and has fought the majority of the featherweight division’s top stars. If Freire’s humorous confidence is to translate into his first UFC win, he must not only outmaneuver Ige but also survive his bombs. Because the laughter outside the cage will be meaningless if the power inside takes over.