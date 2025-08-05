‘Podcast Bros’ Dominate UFC as ESPN’s Latest Hire Sparks Journalism Debate

Katie Feeney is bringing her massive online following—over 14 million strong—to the ESPN stage as the network’s newest sports and lifestyle content creator. A recent graduate of Penn State, Feeney is set to produce content across ESPN’s digital and social media platforms, while also making on-air appearances on several major studio shows. According to ESPN’s official announcement on Monday, fans can expect to see her featured on Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, and College GameDay as she helps bridge the gap between sports coverage and digital entertainment.

“Feeney will bring her signature first-person, lifestyle-driven approach – a blend of on-site access, fashion, and culture – to fans,” the network said while announcing her new role. Katie Feeney, who boasts 7.6 million followers on Snapchat and another 1.2 million on Instagram, shared the big news with her fans in signature style. In a playful Instagram video, she’s seen catching a football on the set of “Get Up” in New York—a fitting way to mark the start of her new chapter with ESPN. This move is part of ESPN’s ongoing push to connect with younger audiences and strengthen its presence on social media platforms.

Katie Feeney, widely regarded as one of the most influential digital creators in the sports world, represents a strategic step in that direction. But it seems not everyone is happy with the move. Luke Thomas, known for his analytical rigor in MMA media, has long warned against conflating influencer virality with journalistic substance. His X critique—echoing concerns widely voiced within MMA circles—argues that rewarding creators for clicks may erode accountability journalism. He tweeted that “journalism is often an impediment to clicks… podcast bros are popular,” highlighting his concern that entertainment-first coverage undermines deeper reporting. Thomas took to his X account to share what exactly he feels about the whole. He tweeted, “There’s no way around this. The incentive structure makes it inevitable. Journalism is often an impediment to clicks. It’s why podcast bros are popular. It’s why a true sports journos takes are often limited and not shouty. Doing journalism is also expensive. This can’t last.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

A Penn State University graduate, Katie Feeney has rapidly risen through the ranks to become one of the most prominent voices in sports media’s digital space. In 2022, she made history as the NFL’s first-ever social media correspondent, joining the Washington Commanders in a groundbreaking role. Since then, she’s covered major events ranging from the Super Bowl to the Oscars, offering fans an insider’s view through her lens. Her signature mix of behind-the-scenes access and relatable storytelling has helped her build a dedicated audience across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. But it seems she has to work hard to impress Thomas with her work. But why isn’t he impressed? Let us find out about it below.

A closer look at why Luke Thomas isn’t quite happy with the latest appointment

In the noisy world of mixed martial arts media—where clickbait, hype, and podcast chatter often drown out substance—Luke Thomas stands out as a clear, uncompromising voice. Known for his deep analysis, measured tone, and journalistic integrity, Thomas has long been one of MMA’s most respected media figures. But beyond his fight breakdowns and commentary, it’s his steadfast belief in the importance of real journalism that sets him apart. For Thomas, journalism isn’t just about reporting fight announcements or fighter interviews. It’s about accountability.

He believes journalists serve a vital role in asking tough questions—especially in a sport where power is often concentrated in the hands of a few powerful promoters. Thomas has frequently criticized what he sees as a softening of the MMA media landscape. He argues that the media has become far too comfortable with the UFC and its stars, trading objectivity for access and honesty for popularity. In his eyes, when journalists become fans with microphones, the entire ecosystem suffers. “A journalist’s job is not to be liked—it’s to tell the truth,” he’s said in various interviews and podcast appearances. Thomas has also voiced concern over the rise of influencer-driven content in combat sports. While acknowledging the entertainment value and reach of podcasts and viral creators, he draws a clear line between that and journalism.

He’s openly critical of media outlets and platforms that blur the line between reporting and promotion. In his view, the current trend of favoring engagement metrics over editorial standards has diluted the quality of coverage and left many critical issues unexplored. Another cornerstone of Thomas’ philosophy is the need for the media to examine itself. He has called out fellow journalists and outlets for failing to admit mistakes or address their role in shaping harmful narratives and even criticized big stars in the UFC. But is he right with his latest take about Katie Feeney? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad