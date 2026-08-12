Police Report Filed Against Former UFC Fighter After Altercation With Delivery Driver

A former UFC fighter is reportedly at the center of a dispute with a food delivery driver in Divinópolis, Brazil, but the fighter’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

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According to local reports, the incident took place in Divinópolis’ Jusa Fonseca neighborhood when the alleged former UFC Fighter and a delivery driver got into an argument. And whatever was said definitely did not end there, as the dispute reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

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The delivery driver claimed to have stopped his motorcycle in front of the fighter’s residence while making a delivery to a warehouse across the street. According to his statement, the former fighter approached him and asked that he move the motorcycle away from his house.

Things then reportedly took a turn for the worse. The driver claimed that the former UFC fighter shoved him during the argument. He further claimed that he even threatened him and promised to return to the location.

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“An altercation between a former UFC fighter and an iFood delivery worker ended with a shove and a police report being filed in the Jusa Fonseca neighborhood of Divinópolis,” the caption on the clip read. “The incident was captured on video.”

The event was captured on video, although the footage has blurred out the fighter’s face for the majority of the clip, and it does not fully show the entire exchange between the two men. According to local reports, the argument turned into a scuffle after which the delivery driver then filed a report with the Military Police, which triggered an investigation into the incident.

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Radio Sucesso reportedly contacted the fighter to hear his side of the tale, but the former fighter had not responded at the time of publication.

According to available local reports, the individual in question could be former UFC fighter Rousimar Palhares. However, its difficult to confirm that it was infact ‘Toquinho’ in the clip.

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Rousimar Palhares fought in the UFC between 2008 and 2013, primarily in the promotion’s middleweight division. The 46-year-old has an MMA record of 19-13-1 and no longer appears to be actively competing.

Regardless, at this point, there is only speculation that Palhares was involved. While several internet comments suggest that the former UFC fighter is the individual seen in connection with the incident, no official source has formally confirmed his identity.

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Even if it was Palhares, the Brazilian wouldn’t be the first UFC fighter to pick a fight with a civilian.

Palhares wouldn’t be the first UFC fighter involved in an alleged altercation

There have been a number of UFC fighters who have gotten into some serious trouble outside the cage over the years, and some of those moments were caught on camera and soon became big talking topics among fans.

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For instance, Conor McGregor was caught on camera appearing to punch a man at an Ibiza nightclub in June 2025. The individual was later identified as Joe Gomez, an Ocean Beach Club employee, and luckily for McGregor, no legal action was taken against ‘The Notorious’.

Chael Sonnen also got into trouble in 2021 after an altercation at a Las Vegas hotel. The former UFC title challenger was arrested for allegedly attacking a couple and five other visitors.

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And while his team then suggested that it was all because of a reaction to sleep medication combined with alcohol, ‘The American Gangster’ was initially charged with 11 counts. However, a majority of them were dismissed before he eventually pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breaching the peace in 2023.

Mike Perry had a similar incident in 2020 when he got into a fight at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas. After being asked to leave, ‘Platinum’ allegedly confronted other customers, used racial slurs, and punched an elderly man, knocking him unconscious.

As a result, he was charged with misdemeanor assault, and the UFC later suspended him from receiving fight offers until he completed substance abuse and behavioral counseling.

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As it turns out, UFC fighters getting into trouble outside the cage is nothing new. Off the field, several big names have made headlines for their actions away from the competition, from nightclub incidents to hotel confrontations. So it’s no surprise that many wonder which former UFC fighter appears to have made this infamous list now.