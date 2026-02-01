Potential New UFC 326 Co-Main Event Emerges as Fight of the Year Winner Steps Up

While the UFC expected to start the new year on a high note give the new Paramount+ deal, the first month brought its share of hiccups. Specifically, UFC 326 suffered a major setback yesterday when Brian Ortega withdrew from his scheduled lightweight debut against Renato Moicano in a rematch. As a result, ‘T-City’s long-anticipated shift to the division is postponed, but the UFC acted quickly by naming a former Fight of the Year winner as his replacement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the upcoming UFC 326, the card will feature a symbolic BMF title bout as the main event, with reigning champion Max Holloway defending the belt against Charles Oliveira in a rematch inside the T-Mobile Arena. Although the promotion has finalized the headliner, Renato Moicano’s fight could become the co-main event with the arrival of a new opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC 326 update: Argentine fighter replaces Brian Ortega to face Renato Moicano

“Esteban Ribovics has accepted an offer to fight Renato Moicano at #UFC326 on March 7 after Brian Ortega pulled out,” wrote Championship Rounds on X, citing MMA senior journalist Damon Martin as the prime source.

The 29-year-old Esteban Ribovics has quickly emerged as one of the lightweight division’s rising contenders. Since graduating from the DWCS class of 2022, he has steadily climbed the ranks. So far in his UFC career, ‘El Gringo’ has compiled a 4-2 record. While he defeated fighters such as Kamuela Kirk, Terrance McKinney, Daniel Zullhuber, and Elves Brenner, he lost to top-level opponents like Loik Radzhabov and Nasrat Haqparast.

The Argentine star has consistently shown his potential, and he demonstrated it most clearly in 2024 at the UFC ‘One and Done’ event, UFC 306. In that event, he delivered a memorable performance against Daniel Zullhuber, where media outlets such as MMA Junkie and UFC.com recognized the bout as Fight of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the bout, MMA reporters praised the fight and compared its intensity to legendary clashes like Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236. The three-round clash between Esteban Ribovics and Zullhuber had fans riveted from start to finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Both fighters traded heavy strikes in a relentless, fast-paced back-and-forth battle. Ultimately, Esteban Ribovics claimed the victory and earned performance bonuses, solidifying his status as one of the most exciting rising talents in the lightweight division.

Esteban Ribovics gets recognition from Robert Whittaker

Esteban Ribovics earned widespread praise from Dustin Poirier for his aggressive performance at UFC 306. In the bout against Daniel Zullhuber, the two hungry lightweights launched themselves at each other in a thrilling, bell-to-bell battle. Although the fight may not have been technically perfect, it electrified fans and remains remembered as the Fight of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the Argentine native impressed former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with his ability to maintain a relentless striking pace. During the UFC 306 bout, Ribovics landed 92 significant strikes in the final round alone, further showcasing his extraordinary cardio and work rate, which even made Whittaker a fan of Ribovics’ endurance.

“I want to ask another question… Ribovics, what does he do for arm-cardio? Because the guy unloaded, like, 300 punches in the space of 30 seconds and had the gas to still continue fighting. Normally, you see a guy deliver his payload and not come up with spades and then have to retreat, reverse, while breathing hard. [Ribovics] could throw forever. His volume was wild, dude,” on the MMA Arcade podcast.

Now, stepping in for Brian Ortega could catapult Esteban Ribovics even closer to the top 15 in the lightweight rankings. How do you see this rising Argentine star performing? Drop your hot takes in the comments below.