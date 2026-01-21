Potential UFC White House Main Event Revealed as Dana White Rules Out Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal

After the UFC White House card became the talk of the town, the mystery around who’s going to headline it remained the pivotal question. Out of many compelling options, Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal’s very surprising fight emerged as a possible main event for the spectacle. However, Dana White quickly dismissed it as rumors, calling it “goofy s–t” as another potential headliner is brewing up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Among the top fighters in line to headline the White House event, Ilia Topuria is right there in the mix. And according to recent developments, ‘El Matador’, who is targeting a return between April and June, could end up making his highly anticipated comeback on Independence Day, possibly as the main attraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria vs UFC 324 winner eyed for UFC White House main event

“Topuria will headline the White House card if his legal issues allow it to happen. That’s the plan. Nothing confirmed at this moment. Per sources,” MagicM posted on X.

The lightweight champion originally called out Islam Makhachev for the White House event. However, the Dagestani star’s involvement is now in question after Merab Dvalishvili suggested the UFC might not include Russian fighters on the card. With that option possibly off the table, ‘El Matador’ could be forced to fight a contender from his division.

On January 24, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will clash to crown the interim lightweight champion. The winner can realistically secure a direct shot at the undisputed champion at the White House event. Interestingly, the Georgian Spaniard is also targeting his return in April-June, which lines up perfectly with the rumored date of the marquee show on Donald Trump’s birthday, June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, while the buzz around ‘El Matador’ headlining the spectacle is growing, nothing has been confirmed yet. Still, Dana White has already hinted that the UFC war room will be busy soon as they start locking in the matchups that could light up the historic South Lawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dana White announces possible date for White House card reveal

In almost every interview, Dana White gets asked about the White House card. And with the event shaping up to be the promotion’s grandest show ever, it is only natural that the UFC CEO keeps facing those questions. Initially, White said the company would start building the card in February. However, he has now revealed that the top brass will begin matchmaking for the event right after UFC 324 wraps up.

“This Saturday, when this fight ends. Usually, every Tuesday we have matchmaking. We will be matchmaking on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We’ll be matchmaking the White House card as soon as that fight [UFC 324] is done. I said I wouldn’t touch this card until February. Now I think we’ll have it dialed in by the second week of February,” Dana White told TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is a massive update. According to the boss himself, fans could soon get a clear picture of what the card might look like. But while White hinted at a timeline, he did not reveal which fighters could headline the show. Whether it is Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, or another superstar, the mystery remains.

That said, with so many options on the table, which fights do you think will make the card? Let us know in the comments section below.