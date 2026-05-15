Powerlifter Larry Wheels Submitted in Seconds by Bantamweight Fighter, MMA Fans Show No Mercy

Larry Wheels doesn’t hesitate before slapping someone much smaller than him. However, what happens when he comes across someone who can actually handle him? As it turns out, he gets submitted within seconds. The powerlifter recently visited the Xtreme Couture MMA gym in Las Vegas live on his KICK stream.

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While there, the 260-lb powerlifter boasted that a smaller man cannot beat him, pointing out that weight divisions exist for a reason. However, when he actually entered the cage against a much smaller man, things didn’t quite play out the way he was hoping for. He first faced a fighter around 155 pounds or less, and was submitted within 20 seconds.

“Larry Wheels (streamer/bodybuilder) vs. an amateur MMA fighter went about how you would expect,” Championship Rounds posted on X.

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Meanwhile, in the clip they attached, the smaller fighter immediately went for Larry’s legs, pinning him to the canvas. As Larry tried to regain control and overpower the smaller fighter, the latter secured a guillotine choke, forcing Larry Wheels to tap out immediately. However, Larry Wheels wasn’t done humiliating himself in front of his viewers.

He then took on another smaller fighter, but things got worse. Even though Wheels was much more aggressive this time, the second guy completely took over and pinned the much bigger Wheels on the canvas, keeping him there with his arm on his neck. A while later, Larry Wheels got back up, but the smaller guy picked him up on his shoulders and spun him around a few times.

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He then slammed Larry Wheels to the canvas and choked him out effortlessly. Later, while leaving, Wheels got into his car and started cursing at himself for being humiliated by smaller men live on stream.

“F—k! F—k,” Wheels screamed after getting in his car. “I’m going to cry. I’m a b—ch. I got b—ched out.”

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When these clips made it on social media, fans started ruthlessly mocking the 260-lb powerlifter.

Larry Wheels’ muscles proved pointless

One user quickly pointed out that having so many muscles didn’t help Larry Wheels one bit. “All that muscle for nothing smh,” the user posted. Wheels didn’t realize the fighters train for years, and getting into the ring with them with no experience cannot be supplemented by big muscles.

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Another user claimed people with big muscles gas out quicker. “He didn’t even know the basics, but even in my experience, whenever I fought a bodybuilder, they gas out much faster, so they are easier to beat. It is what it is,” the user claimed. Bigger muscles mean more energy consumption, which results in faster exhaustion.

Someone else straight-up started mocking Larry Wheels. “Lmao, he had Buddy wrapped up in 10 seconds,” the user wrote. Wheels was lucky the fighters appeared to be messing around and enjoying themselves.

The next user dismissed all of Wheels’ hard work throughout his career. “All that juice and powerlifting ain’t s—t Imfao, cooked,” the user wrote. Wheels may want to start training in MMA or jiu-jitsu if he ever wants to stand a chance.

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One user claimed they had pictured the fight going exactly the way it did. The user commented: “Lmao! Exactly how I pictured it. Raw power means nothing 😂when you’re getting taken down and choked by a dude who actually trains. Technique > everything.” But to be fair, Larry Wheels is an untrained guy. He just had too much confidence in his size.

If nothing else, Larry Wheels learned an important lesson. He may never again face a trained guy to impress his viewers.