Prayers Pour 48 Hours After Ex-UFC Star Stevie Ray’s Daughter Undergoes Crucial Brain Surgery

If you think former UFC star Stevie Ray is the toughest in the family, you haven’t met his 10-year-old daughter, Myla, who has been called the “bravest” Ray. She has battled drug-resistant epilepsy and a rare brain malformation called cortical dysplasia, which has triggered seizures since she was just four years old. The Scottish star, together with doctors and the family, has worked tirelessly to give Myla as normal a life as possible.

Over the past two years, Myla has undergone multiple brain surgeries. In fact, in 2023, doctors removed a “golf ball-sized” portion of her brain. During this time, she experienced up to 50 seizures a day and became resistant to epilepsy medication. As a result, a fundraising campaign raised £100,000 and drew the attention of UFC CEO Dana White. With the support of the doctors, the family has fought to give Myla the best possible quality of life.

Despite these surgeries, Myla Rya’s seizures returned. Then, in August 2025, doctors drilled 13 holes into her skull to insert monitoring rods in her brain to pinpoint the source of her seizures. Most recently, three days ago, she underwent another critical procedure at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to remove another section of her brain affected by cortical dysplasia, with the goal of finally resolving the issue.

Now, forty-eight hours after surgery, Steven Ray posted an update: “We’re now 48 hours after her surgery. She hasn’t managed to eat anything yet (it’s been about 72 hours since she last did, because of fasting before the operation & she’s not ate since). She’s been trying to drink, but has been sick quite a lot, so she’s back on IV fluids again to keep her hydrated.”

The Rays also shared a concerning update that Myla is not noticing things on her right side. As part of her physiotherapy, doctors performed the ‘follow the finger’ test, which, fortunately, went well. Despite the pain and discomfort from surgery, Stevie Ray reported that Myla is sleeping well. However, she will need significant time to recover and is currently on IV fluids and pain medication. Meanwhile, fans have flooded Instagram with prayers and messages of support.

Fans unite online, sending prayers for young Stevie Ray’s post-surgery recovery

After nearly four years competing in the UFC, Stevie Ray left the promotion, citing its “shady” dealings. While fighting in the PFL, he received devastating news about his daughter Myla’s condition, which brought the MMA community together to support her brain surgery. Dana White donated £10,000, the PFL contributed £15,000, and Scottish fighters Paul Craig and Chris Duncan also joined the effort.

Over the years, Myla Ray has endured more than 700 seizures caused by cortical dysplasia, a condition where part of the brain develops abnormally. This disrupts normal communication between brain cells, often leading to frequent seizures, sometimes occurring dozens of times a day. In August, Myla fell into a coma just before her birthday, but after her latest surgery, she is now stable, offering fans hope for her recovery. A fan commented, “Praying for you and your family,” a sentiment echoed by another who wrote, “Praying for recovery & healing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just a few hours ago, Stevie Ray shared an update revealing that Myla is now awake, posting a picture of her smiling while watching something on a laptop. Stevie and his wife Natalie have three other children-Lyle, Millie, and Lara-alongside Myla. Fans continue to send prayers and support, with one commenting, “Really praying this is the surgery that fixes everything for her.” To further assist her medical care and raise awareness, Ray couple collaborated on a BBC One documentary.

Despite the challenges and multiple surgeries, the latest operation has brought some relief, and Myla is showing signs of improvement. Cortical dysplasia is typically a congenital condition, meaning it develops before birth, with seizures being a common symptom. Given everything she has faced, fans can only admire her courage, saying, “Amazing so brave and strong.” The MMA community and Stevie Ray’s followers continue to keep “Thoughts with you all” for Stevie, Myla, and the entire Ray family.

At present, everything appears to be stable with Myla, and there is hope for her full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Stevie Ray and his family for Myla’s speedy and complete healing.