Prayers Pour In as Jon Jones Pays Tribute to Late Brother Arthur on His Death Anniversary

Jon Jones paid tribute to his late brother Arthur Jones on the first anniversary of his death, prompting an outpouring of prayers and condolences from the MMA world.

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The former UFC heavyweight champion shared a picture of Arthur on his Instagram. The image showed the elder Jones brother, covered in confetti, joyously celebrating the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

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“Congratulations on your first year in perfect peace. King Arthur forever. @artj97,” Jones wrote in the caption.

Arthur Jones, a former NFL defensive lineman, passed away on October 3, 2025, at the age of 39. He was found dead at his home in Pompey, New York, leaving behind a football career that included a Super Bowl championship and a lasting influence on his younger brothers, Chandler and Jon.

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While the exact cause of Arthur Jones’ death has not been publicly confirmed by his family or doctors, a report from The Baltimore Banner revealed that police had received a medical emergency call from Jones’ home at around 11 a.m. Medical personnel were dispatched to the property, but the former NFL player had already died by the time they arrived.

The outlet cited a police spokesperson who said Jones had a “preexisting heart condition” when he was pronounced dead.

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A subsequent report from Syracuse.com stated that first responders had been alerted after Arthur’s defibrillator went off. Firefighters and ambulance personnel also reportedly confirmed that the 39-year-old had a history of heart problems.

Those reports have provided possible context for his death, but the precise cause has never been publicly established.

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Jon Jones has often spoken about the close relationship he shared with his siblings, but his bond with Arthur went particularly deep. Shortly after Arthur’s death last year, the former two-division UFC champion credited his older brother for helping shape the fighter he eventually became.

That bond made the first anniversary of Arthur’s death an especially emotional moment for Jon, who chose to remember him with a picture from one of the happiest moments of his NFL career.

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Also, Arthur’s death isn’t the only tragedy the Jones family has endured. Their older sister Carmen Jones reportedly died from brain cancer before her 18th birthday in 2000.

Arthur’s passing last year brought an end to a professional football career that spanned several teams and included one of the biggest achievements the sport has to offer.

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The defensive lineman spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2010 to 2013. His final season with the organization ended with a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2013.

Arthur Jones also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins before retiring from the NFL in 2017.

For Jon, however, Arthur was more than a former NFL player. He was an older brother, mentor and one of the people who helped shape his path in combat sports.

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That influence was reflected in the tributes that poured in after Jon’s recent post.

Bruce Buffer, the longtime voice of the Octagon, was among the first to respond to Jones’ tribute, commenting with three praying-hands emojis.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley also replied with praying-hands emojis, while former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo shared three heart emojis.

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Influencer and MMA personality Nina Drama wrote, “God Bless you, Arthur.”

Adding to the tributes, Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones wrote, “Rest in peace my brotha.” It must be noted that despite sharing the same last name, Chris is not directly related to the Jones family.

Meanwhile, Most Valuable Promotions’ Nakisa Bidarian also offered his tribute, writing, “Forever.”

UFC fighter Charles Rosa also shared a personal memory of Arthur while responding to Jon’s tribute: “Legend 🙏 I met, I talked to him after one of your fights, and he reminded me once big brotha always big brother. I lost my older brothers, but we got em in our hearts and angels on our shoulders forever.”

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Arthur Jones will be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the football field, but also for the impact he had on those closest to him. One year after his passing, Jon Jones’ tribute offers another reminder that his older brother’s memory remains deeply cherished by his family and friends.