Prayers Pour In as Legendary UFC Pioneer Dies After Long Illness: “Rest in Peace Warrior”

The MMA world is mourning the loss of Orlando Wiet at the age of 60. For the newer UFC fans, he might sound unknown. But Wiet was among the pioneers: the first UFC fighters when the promotion was launched in the 90s. Still, the loss has deeply saddened many others in the community as they pour in their prayers.

According to a report from Dutch news outlet Vechtsportinfo, Orlando Wiet has passed away. It was top MMA coach Milton Felter who confirmed the news. While the explicit reason for the demise is yet to be revealed, a few reports have noted it to be due to a long illness. Only time will reveal how the legendary MMA practitioner passed away.

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Now, to give a brief overview of his career, Wiet competed in UFC 2: No Way Out, held in Denver, Colorado. It was a tournament set up for the leading MMA promotion then. On the same night, the Surinamese-Dutchman fought twice. While he beat Robert Locarelli, Wiet fell short against Remco Pardoel in the subsequent round.

His records weren’t as electric as those of fighters in today’s world, like Ilia Topuria. But Wiet was more of a pioneer to motivate a generation of Mixed Martial Artists. Although he was born in Suriname and had Dutch nationality, Wiet was the first UFC fighter to represent France.

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Amid his MMA career, Wiet also competed in Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Boxing. From Asia to Europe, the Surinamese-born fought almost everyone around the world. And the demise of Wiet just adds up to the loss of another legend of the sport. Hearing that, fans online couldn’t contain themselves from offering their prayers.

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Fans react to UFC legend Orlando Wiet’s demise

One fan chimed in and acknowledged the fact that Orlando Wiet was a warrior. “The loss of a great fighter, my sincere condolences to the family. Rest in peace, warrior 🙏🙏🙏,” the user commented. Surely, he was given his activity in multiple forms of Mixed Martial Arts.

Meanwhile, another netizen was very affected by Wiet’s demise. “Peace to his soul and courage to his family for this loss. It makes me so sad to see all these great fighters die in the sixties, or even before, I knew many,” the fan wrote. Art “One Glove” Jimmerson is another example who passed away in May 2024 at the age of 60.

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And interestingly, like Wiet, he was also a pioneer who fought in the very first UFC event (UFC 1) in 1993 against Royce Gracie. Another netizen seemingly acknowledged Wiet’s impact in today’s MMA world. “My sincere condolences to the Family. He will remain in my memory as one of the first pioneers of French and European combat sports,” the user wrote.

Apart from that, a few boxing fans came in to offer their condolences. “RIP champ, he was a boxing legend. He scored the 90s and the first UFC. Condolences to his family 🙏,” the netizen commented. Not only that, a few remembered fellow Dutch Muay Thai fighter Ramon Dekkers, who was a very close friend of Wiet. “He will continue his training with RAMON. RIP. 😑,” a fan wrote.

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But mainly, the vintage UFC fans came in and jotted down their memory of the Surinamese-Dutch fighter. “UFC 2 delivered some VERY violent finishes. Wiet was on the delivery and receiving side of two them, providing memories in each of his two UFC appearances. Godspeed,” a netizen wrote.

This clearly shows how Wiet had an impactful MMA career, despite having no belts or titles as his crown. And the entire combat sports fraternity is deeply affected to lose out on a legend like Wiet from their surroundings.