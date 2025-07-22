Pregnant Wife Roped In to Slam Renato Moicano for Rejecting $200K Settlement in Lawsuit Against Dana White’s UFC

Renato Moicano has made headlines throughout the years for his explosive fighting style and equally heated mic moments. But this time, fans and veterans are talking about what he turned down rather than what he took. The 36-year-old revealed that he declined a $200,000 settlement from the UFC antitrust lawsuit, citing personal principles. While that may seem admirable to some, it did not sit well with everyone.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Brendan Schaub didn’t hold back. The former UFC heavyweight slammed Moicano for giving up the six-figure amount, questioning the rationale behind his decision. The fighter-turned-comic made it clear: in the harsh world of MMA, loyalty does not pay.

According to him, renouncing money on principle will not win Moicano any favors with the UFC leadership. “Here’s the thing, Moicano,” Schaub said. “That money is getting allocated no matter what, buddy. You being a company man and not taking it doesn’t give you an inch of good grace with the UFC. This does not matter.”

He further added, “You will never make more money than when you fought Islam for the belt. That will never happen to you again. And your wife’s f—— pregnant. You have a f—— young kid. You’re never going to be champion. And you want to give up $200,000.” Brendan Schaub’s rant went deeper, pointing out that to UFC CEO Dana White, the money Moicano denied is essentially pocket change.

Schaub stressed how insignificant $200,000 is to UFC CEO Dana White, saying it is the type of money he carelessly gambles with every night. So, Moicano’s refusal of the payout will not result in any special treatment from the UFC. “If you think in his mind, he’s going, Well, Moicano didn’t take the money. Let’s hook this guy up. You don’t know the f—— world, dude.”

But why did Moicano reject the money in the first place? On his own podcast, Show Me The Money, the Brazilian said he did not sign the lawsuit settlement, stating, “I just had to put my name over that, but I didn’t.” He alleges that only 3% of fighters declined the offer and compares the lawsuit’s premise to retroactive betrayal.

Whether fans think of him as a man of integrity or a fighter out of touch with reality, one thing is certain: walking away from $200,000 in MMA is almost as uncommon as winning a title. And he knows of the backlash he’s getting for it. In fact, he revealed his thoughts on all the criticisms as he defended his choice.

Renato Moicano defends his choice to turn down UFC money

Renato Moicano anticipated some backlash after rejecting the UFC’s lawsuit settlement, and he surely received plenty. Fans flooded his mentions, criticizing him for turning down the massive sum. But instead of retreating, the Brazilian remained firm on his decision. For him, it was not about the money. It was about following through on the agreement he had made previously.

He clarified that while he doesn’t agree with everything the UFC does, such as the prohibition on fighter sponsorships, he chose to accept the contract. And he believes that is what matters in the end. “You shouldn’t need a contract for your word to mean something,” he wrote on X.

When he signed the contract, the money changed his life forever. Going after the UFC now felt to him like rewriting history simply because it was convenient. Renato Moicano does not seek praise, and he is not attempting to spark a revolution. He simply believes in taking responsibility for his decisions. “Ruin your life however you want,” he said.

“That’s the beauty of freedom; everyone has their own life. Ruin it however you want. Nothing in this world is free.” It’s not a popular stance, but in a profession where most fighters chase every check, Moicano’s silence on the lawsuit could be the most powerful statement of all. But what do you think? Did he make the right move? Let us know in the comments.