Pressure Mounts on Dana White Over Rising UFC Ticket Prices as Major Competitor Drops Update

“Where are you going to find 14,000 people willing to pay $300–$350 for the cheapest seat in the back? That’s the biggest problem we have,” said UFC middleweight king Dricus Du Plessis, calling out what he believes is MMA’s most pressing issue — the relentless rise in UFC ticket prices. ‘DDP’ expressed worries about the UFC’s future in South Africa. He cautioned that high pricing could push local fans away. Across the globe, ticket prices are hitting hard. MMA fans are feeling the sting. It’s a major frustration in the fight game.

As we find ourselves in mid-2025, one thing is certain: being an MMA fan in today’s economy doesn’t come cheap. And Dana White & Co. seems far from reconsidering their pricing strategy. Just last month, veteran fighter Derek Brunson reignited the ongoing debate when he spotlighted ticket prices for the upcoming UFC 318. Seats in the farthest corners of the arena, Section 302 and Section 329, are now listed at over $716.

Brunson didn’t hold back, suggesting the UFC must be planning something massive like Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall or Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria to justify such pricing. However, none of those blockbuster matchups appear on the UFC 318 card. Still, prices continue to rise, which could mean a significant number of loyal fans staying far from attending the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, UFC’s top American rival, the Professional Fighters League (PFL), stepped in with a welcome contrast. In a bold move shared on Instagram, PFL announced a fan-focused pricing strategy, “PFL MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT MMA ‘Fan-First’ Ticket Pricing Effective TODAY @PFLMMA new $25 starting ticket price tier for ALL events Premium MMA has got too expensive, and PFL is listening to fans… $25 PFL Fan-First Ticket Pricing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professional Fighters League (@pflmma) Expand Post

This affordable initiative from the Professional Fighters League comes just ahead of its debut on African soil, scheduled for July 19 in Cape Town. Rather than prioritizing profits, Donn Davis & Co. seems genuinely focused on making MMA accessible to fans from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

PFL’s fresh approach could send shockwaves through the industry, particularly among younger fans who want to enjoy elite-level MMA without emptying their wallets, something the UFC has struggled to deliver. This challenge was clearly visible at UFC 315 in Montreal, where only about half the tickets had sold just a week before the event—a worrying sign for Dana White & Co. as they plan the sport’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Israel Adesanya gives his honest take on UFC ticket costs

Over the course of its rise, the UFC’s ticket prices have climbed alongside its popularity. But in the last two decades, that growth has turned drastic, with prices reportedly increasing by nearly 4000%. For many fans, that’s turned the dream of watching live fights into a costly dilemma, forcing them to reconsider whether the arena experience is even worth it.

Even fighters have taken notice. Israel Adesanya once admitted to buying his own tickets just to help events appear sold out. And with recent cards like UFC London, UFC 306, UFC 310, and most recently UFC 315 — the promotion’s long-awaited return to Montreal after ten years — that kind of behind-the-scenes pressure feels more relevant than ever. Despite the significance of the event, enthusiasm from fans remained low. The audiences often label the headliner, Belal Muhammad, “boring,” and that lukewarm reception seemed to directly affect ticket sales.

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya didn’t hide his shock. While reviewing UFC 315 alongside his brother David Adesanya last month, he was told that upper arena seats for a standard UFC Fight Night were being priced as high as $300. His reaction said it all:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“What!? WHAT!? Nosebleeds!? Tariffs bro, I blame the tariffs. It’s the tariffs… Maybe they should change the prices based on the card. Obviously, if Conor [McGregor] is fighting, even the front-row is going for like $10K per seats, something ridiculous. They just need to listen to the people and also adjust, because eventually the people will dictate what happens. Uprisings happen.”

Following Dricus Du Plessis and Derek Brunson, Israel Adesanya is the latest to speak out against the UFC’s soaring ticket prices. With the PFL rapidly gaining traction on the global stage, could Dana White & Co.’s ongoing silence end up causing a major setback for the promotion?