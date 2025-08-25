Pro Wrestler Syko Stu Denied Millions From Raja Jackson but There’s a Kayfabe Silver Lining

‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son Raja, slamming and unloading 20 shots on wrestler Syko Stu, has shaken the wrestling world. As the independent wrestler now seeks medical attention, the 25-year-old faces looming legal trouble. Many believe Raja’s potential arrest would bring rightful closure to the matter. A hefty monetary settlement has also emerged as a possible option. But one UFC legend seems to have a different take altogether.

Chael Sonnen, who has been closely following the situation, believes there’s an alternate path to settle this feud. He suggests that turning it into a kayfabe storyline could actually benefit Syko Stu in a big way. ‘The American Gangster’ points out that Raja likely doesn’t have the money to compensate him, but a wrestling match spun out of this controversy could skyrocket Stu’s popularity on the indie scene.

Chael Sonnen believes Syko Stu should have a wrestling match with Raja Jackson

‘The Bad Guy’ on his YouTube channel said, “Stu, who is dedicated and has put in his time, he’s out there in this indie scene. Is he really willing to take a match and then light a fire to his career? In exchange for his retribution against Raja? It’s not as though you can sue Raja and end up with millions of dollars. You can go sue him and get a judgment, but the guy doesn’t have the money. You’re not going to get the money.”

The UFC legend didn’t stop there—he even laid out a scenario where Syko Stu could build up a kayfabe angle against Raja. In wrestling terms, kayfabe means keeping the illusion of rivalry alive, even if there’s no real animosity behind the scenes. Sometimes, performers won’t even break character in public. Sonnen believes that kind of storyline would sell massively on the indie circuit, proving beneficial for both Raja and Stu.

He added, “I’m just sharing with you—this is actually a fascinating situation, and I don’t like that Raja did it. However, if Raja is saying he did it in retribution for the beer can, and that’s how the boys told them to settle it, and Stu goes along with it—then you’re gonna have a truly kayfabe moment.”

Whether the independent wrestler actually agrees to this way of settling things remains to be seen. It’s also not hard to imagine that, even if some kind of settlement is reached, legal issues could still be on the table. For now, as the controversy continues to heat up, UFC fighters who once respected ‘Rampage’ Jackson as a pioneer of the sport have begun speaking out against his son’s impulsive and reckless actions.

Kevin Lee speaks on Raja’s wrestling controversy

After Raja Jackson brutalized Syko Stu, many fighters from the UFC and other promotions began weighing in on the severity of the situation. Kevin Lee, a well-known Rampage Jackson fan, couldn’t help but share his thoughts as well. With calls growing louder to put the 25-year-old behind bars, even Lee admitted that jail time might be the rightful consequence of his idol’s son’s actions.

‘The Mo-Town Phenom’ took to social media to share his disappointment over the situation, writing, “Hey, man, [Raja Jackson’s] gotta go to prison. Dog messed up… I love Rampage. But Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta go lie down for a little bit. If it were my son, that’s what I would tell him. You’re a grown man, bro. You can’t condone that type of behavior.”

So, it seems that other than Chael Sonnen—who at least tried to find some sense in Raja’s actions because of the events that unfolded beforehand! Most fighters are demanding some action against the 25-year-old MMA fighter. That being said, do you think Raja will actually face legal punishment, or will Syko Stu find a way to settle the situation before it comes to that? Let us know in the comments section below!