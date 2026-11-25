Conor McGregor is finally back in serious training for his long-awaited UFC return, but the former two-division champion may already be looking beyond his final UFC fight. With his current contract nearing its end, ‘The Notorious’ has now teased a potential future in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he could find himself fighting while also owning the promotion. In fact, his latest comments suggest he may even have some control over who he faces.

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“Definitely. I’m doing this,” he told Ariel Helwani. “I’m the owner. I might make it a bit favorable, you know. I’ll pluck a cherry from the… a little cherry, yeah. 145, and I’m 185 on the scales. Proper Vince McMahon!”

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The comparison to Vince McMahon is fitting. McMahon was the longtime owner and boss of WWE before resigning in 2024, but he was also deeply involved in storylines and competed in the ring himself, even winning the 1999 Royal Rumble and capturing the WWE Championship.

Conor McGregor now appears to be joking about doing something similar, using his position as BKFC owner to potentially give himself an advantage.

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Imago **FILE PHOTO** Vince McMahon Accused Of Sex Trafficking and Sexual Abuse in Lawsuit. April 04, 2013 Vince Mcmahon attend the WrestleManania 29 press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Copyright: xRWx

Whether the Irishman actually steps into the BKFC ring remains to be seen, but his comments come as the former champion is finally back to serious training ahead of his expected UFC comeback.

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Conor McGregor’s last fight came at UFC 329, where he went one-on-one against Max Holloway. However, things didn’t exactly go his way, as ‘The Notorious’ picked up an injury in the opening seconds of the fight and was forced to undergo surgery. Since then, fans have been waiting for the former champion to finally make his way back to the UFC.

Fortunately, there’s now a major update on that front. This week, the former UFC double champion shared footage of himself grinding through leg presses and deadlifts while promoting his Mac energy drink, with much of the work focused on rebuilding strength in his surgically repaired knee.

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Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback is currently expected to take place in the summer of 2027, which would be the final fight on his current contract.

However, ‘The Notorious’ now appears to be thinking beyond his UFC farewell.

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Rather than walking away from combat sports altogether, the former UFC double champion believes that bare-knuckle fighting could surely be the next chapter of his career. However, not everyone is convinced McGregor will actually follow through.

Paulie Malignaggi throws shade on Conor McGregor’s BKFC plans

Former boxer Paulie Malignaggi isn’t buying Conor McGregor’s latest comeback talk. He pointed out that the Irishman has made similar promises time and time again without actually making it back to competition.

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Malignaggi also questioned whether ‘The Notorious’ would be willing to face a genuinely dangerous opponent. According to the former boxer, the only way the Irishman returns to bare-knuckle competition is if he is handed an opponent who is already finished.

“He’s got no balls. How many times has he said he’s gonna do this? He’s not gonna do anything… unless they get him a complete dead guy,” Malignaggi said during an interview with FightHype.

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However, it is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Conor McGregor has talked about making the move to BKFC. Earlier this month, the former UFC double champion openly praised bare-knuckle fighting and suggested that a transition to the promotion could eventually be on the cards.

“I really enjoy bare-knuckle fighting,” he said. “I don’t think there is any chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle. Now, I am a mixed martial artist.

“Maybe I’m saying this because I had a bad time out the last time, good MMA—really good MMA—is hard to beat. But bare-knuckle is very exciting, very dangerous, and it takes more courage.”

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For now, Conor McGregor’s UFC return remains the clearest path, with his final contract fight expected to take place in the summer of 2027. But if the former champion gets his way, that could be far from the end of his combat sports career.

With BKFC ownership and a growing interest in the violence and unpredictability of bare-knuckle fighting, ‘The Notorious’ could be setting himself up for a very different chapter after his UFC farewell.