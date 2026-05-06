Prosecutors Allege MMA Fighter Deliberately Killed Best Friend After Inconsistent Claims

The trial of Sydney-based MMA fighter Bradley Dusan Fletcher began on April 15th, 2026—two years after he allegedly killed his best friend, Bradley Evennett, during a sparring session in March 2024. Fletcher had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in the beginning, but prosecutors rejected it and proceeded with m–der charges, now arguing that the killing was indeed deliberate.

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Fletcher’s ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Robinson, testified that Fletcher and his best friend, Bradley Evennett, had been celebrating moving into a rented house in the suburbs of Sydney in March 2024 and had consumed intoxicants like a—-ol and co—-e before the sparring session with boxing gloves began.

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Crown prosecutor Kate Ratcliff told the NSW Supreme Court that what followed was not a sparring accident. Fletcher allegedly assaulted Evennett with kicks and punches despite knowing his friend suffered from osteogenesis imperfecta type 1, a brittle bone disease that makes bones extremely fragile. Fletcher has already acknowledged that he should not have hit his friend hard, given the condition.

The prosecution’s case rests on an inconsistency, they say undermines Fletcher’s account. Fletcher had told the court that after the assault, he did not call triple zero—Australia’s emergency number—because he panicked. He also stated he had consumed Xanax and does not remember dragging Evennett’s body and leaving it on a footpath where it was discovered later.

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Ratcliff remarked that this was a poorly executed attempt to conceal what had actually happened and that Fletcher was aware of his actions throughout.

During the recent arguments before the court, Ratcliff alleged that Fletcher had initially been careful during the sparring session because of his friend’s condition, but supposedly became angry at some point that afternoon, and that what followed was, in fact, intentional.

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“This is not a case of sparring that got out of hand,” Ms Ratcliff told the jury. “The accused wanted in that moment to hurt Mr Evennett.”

Meanwhile, Fletcher’s barrister, James Trevallion SC, in his response, pushed back on the intent argument.

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“He has never denied he assaulted the deceased,” Trevallion argued.

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According to him, in the aftermath of the killing, Bradley Dusan Fletcher gave police all the evidence they needed to tie up the case in a bow during his drug-affected confession, even saying he deserved the maximum sentence for what he had done.

However, Trevallion also urged the jury to consider whether the MMA fighter actually intended to fatally harm his friend, as alleged by the prosecution.

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With the defense’s closing arguments now completed, the case is in its final stages. The trial moves to the judge’s last instructions to the jury. Once the judge finishes summarizing the legal directions and evidence on Thursday, the jury will retire to begin deliberations.

The central issue now before the jury is whether Fletcher intended to cause serious harm or death, which the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt to ensure a m–der conviction.

While the parties await a verdict, Fletcher’s ex-girlfriend’s earlier testimony presents some concerning details about the tragic event.

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Accused MMA fighter’s girlfriend opens up on the tragic incident

During an earlier hearing, Bradley Fletcher’s then-girlfriend, Jasmine Robinson, unveiled some disturbing details about the incident. According to her testimony, she was due to move in with the Aussie MMA fighter at their rented house before the tragedy occurred.

She opened up about returning to the place on the day of the incident and finding Evennett’s body in a pool of blood. When she confronted Fletcher, she received a chilling response.

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“That’s when he came at me and said, ‘Shut the f—- up, I’m going to kill you too,’” Robinson testified.

In a cross-examination by defence barrister James Trevallion SC on April 20, Robinson admitted that things weren’t all good with her ex-boyfriend and that she had suspected Fletcher of cheating on her.

The jury’s verdict will now determine whether the prosecution’s case for deliberate intent holds up against the defense’s argument that the incident, however tragic, was not premeditated m–der.