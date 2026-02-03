“Protect Your Eyes”: Injured Paddy Pimblett Returns to Gym as Fans Impressed Amid Medical Suspension

The timing of Paddy Pimblett’s return to the gym matters more than it might seem at first glance. After all, this isn’t a fighter rushing back to prove toughness for the cameras. It’s a fighter navigating the narrow space between recovery and momentum.

Officially, Pimblett is under a medical suspension following UFC 324, a standard but serious precaution after a five-round war that left him hospitalized and visibly battered. Under Nevada regulations, that suspension could last anywhere from 30 days to as long as 180, depending on follow-up medical clearance.

Yet, the Liverpudlian recently posted a series of pictures of himself on Instagram, back on the mats at Next Generation MMA and wrote, “Back in the lab @nextgenmmalpool nice to be back training I’ll be in that octagon before yous know it ppl believe that”

The damage from his UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje wasn’t just aesthetic. But Pimblett has been clear that the worst of it came from accidental eye pokes, not Gaethje’s punches. In a YouTube update after the fight, he said, “The only thing that’s wrong with me is my eyeballs off fingernails scratching my eyeballs.

One early poke forced a stoppage and a warning from referee Marc Goddard inside the Octagon. A second one, later in the fight, visibly compromised Pimblett’s vision. Joe Rogan even noted on commentary that the eye contact “definitely compromised that eye.”

That context is why the reaction to his gym return has been so intense. It’s about fans weighing toughness against risk. And in a fight week already shaped by eye-poke controversy, including Rose Namajunas undergoing eye surgery after UFC 324, the topic feels heavier than usual.

Still, ‘The Baddy’s stock hasn’t crashed. If anything, it’s shifted. He went from loud prospect to proven survivor in one night, and the MMA world has clearly noticed!

Fans come out in Paddy Pimblett’s support as UFC 324 eye poke controversy rears its head

Jon Anik: ❤️ No words, just a heart. But that came from one of the UFC’s most recognizable voices. Jon Anik doesn’t throw public praise around casually. A simple emoji here reads like respect for durability, professionalism, and grit. When the lead commentator acknowledges you after a loss, it usually means you earned it the hard way.

Another fan wrote, “Warrior! Different breed! We go again.” This reaction taps into what Paddy Pimblett showed against Gaethje. He didn’t outpoint him, but he didn’t fold either. Against a fighter known for breaking people late, ‘The Baddy’ stayed upright for 25 minutes. And fans who value heart as much as technique? They saw that as a statement, not a setback.

Someone else added, “Now you know how Justin fights, be sure to protect your eyes!!” This one cuts straight to the lesson. Gaethje’s pressure, combined with extended fingers, changed the fight. Whether intentional or not, eye safety became a talking point. Fans aren’t blaming Pimblett here; they’re pointing out the impact eye-pokes have inside the Octagon.

A more passionate fan added, “Not one, but two eye pokes!” This reaction reflects a wider frustration bubbling up across MMA right now. Between Pimblett and Namajunas, UFC 324 reignited the debate around enforcement and point deductions. Fans aren’t just reacting emotionally, they’re questioning systems.

Another supporter chimed in with, “I genuinely think without the pokes and advantage he took while you couldn’t see you could have beaten him especially if tied him up just a couple times for points. But as far as big bollocks go and your support now in USA your stock definitely rising rapid.” This is the most layered take as it acknowledges the loss while reframing the outcome. Paddy Pimblett didn’t get the belt, but he gained credibility, especially with U.S. audiences who watched him absorb Gaethje’s best shots. Whether fair or not, perception matters in matchmaking, and his is clearly trending upwards!

So, Paddy Pimblett didn’t win the interim lightweight title at UFC 324, but he didn’t leave empty-handed either. What he walked away with was something harder to quantify and sometimes more valuable in the long run: belief. Belief from fans, peers, and commentators that he can survive at the deep end of the division, even when things go wrong.

People now expect to see him back. And if there’s one thing this entire episode has proven, it’s that ‘The Baddy’ isn’t going anywhere quietly!