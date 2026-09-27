“Pulled an Aljo”: Fans Lash Out After TUF 34 Final Ends in Disqualification at UFC Vegas 121

The Ultimate Fighter 34 (TUF 34) finale between Team Bisping’s bantamweight picks Mehemmedeli Osmanli and Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu was supposed to treat fans to a banger of a clash. However, what unfolded at UFC Vegas 121 at Meta Apex was nothing short of disappointing after the bout ended in a disqualification.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The first round started with both 135ers looking sharp, landing a couple of really good shots on each other. But Osmanli’s slick uppercut sent Akylbek Uulu crashing to the floor. Sensing a finish, Osmanli rushed toward his opponent, but ended up landing a knee flush to his grounded opponent’s face, violating the unified rules of MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The referee quickly stepped in, separating Osmanli from the position and ordering him back to his corner. Meanwhile, Akylbek Uulu lay against the cage, breathing heavily after eating the knee. Cageside doctors quickly entered to check on the Kyrgyzstani fighter, and the official ultimately ruled the bout a disqualification loss for the 22-year-old Mehemmedeli Osmanli.

As a result, Akylbek Uulu ended up receiving the plaque as the official winner of the TUF finale. Though there wasn’t much argument around the strike being illegal, fans had plenty to say about the finishing sequence, with many suggesting the Kyrgyzstani fighter had acted his way to the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans grill TUF finale fight after it ends in disqualification at UFC Vegas 121

Illegal knee? 100% But how you grabbing a leg being conscious and when the ref stops it you go fully unconcious? Suspicious to say the least. #UFCVegas121

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy was holding onto the single and then died when the ref stopped them lmao. Pulled an Aljo.

Akylbek was faking it man. The knee was illegal no question but thats only a DQ because he pretended to be out. He literally went for a leg after the knee and was kneeling with his arms around Osmanli’s leg then just rolled back with his eyes open and milked the shit out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unbelievable how these guys pull off those dirty moves and still claim it was unintentional… the dude’s already down on his knees and you’re still thinking about landing that blow on him? I don’t like those terms for fighters, but that’s straight-up stupid! Stupid with power. It should be a disqualification.

Mahammadali Osmanli lifting his arms like a total duma—s

ADVERTISEMENT

This was an obvious DQ. All the people upset lost money lol

He got knocked out and still won