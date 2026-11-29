Aljamain Sterling was always known for being one of the most dominant wrestlers in the UFC. His style of fighting gave him an edge against other fighters and eventually carried him to the bantamweight championship, where he defeated names like Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo. In fact, the ‘Funkmaster’ had found success with his approach at featherweight as he outcontrolled and outworked contenders like Youssef Zalal with his grappling and measured striking. But after losing to Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar, the former champ feels his style needs to be changed.

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Sterling opened up about his recent loss in an Instagram post, where he vowed to completely overhaul his fighting style and provided a compelling reason for doing so.

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“I have a lot of feelings about this fight,” Sterling wrote. “I fought a dangerous KO artist, and even tho the stats and my gut feeling told me I was doing more, the judges said it wasn’t enough. Such is life. My game has always been to neutralize my opponent, hit and not be hit, take them down and try to submit them.

“Scoring criteria has changed, and at my current age, I need to adapt my style or get left behind with the older era of MMA. I’m entitled to feel like I was slighted, but it doesn’t matter. The record books will show I lost. Surprisingly, I took very little damage. For weeks, I visualized a dog fight where my opponent would bring the fight and push me to my limits.”

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Sterling’s words suggest that he would change his style to bring more damage into his arsenal. But he didn’t imply that he would completely abandon his wrestling. Instead, it seems he would bring more power striking into his game and won’t necessarily omit any element of his existing skill set.

Still, it’s understandable why he feels he needs a shift in his fighting style.

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The former bantamweight champion, who now competes at featherweight, successfully avoided getting knocked out by Kevin Vallejos at the UFC Qatar co-main event. He used his grappling and clinch game to keep the Argentine in shackles and deny him any opportunity to crack his chin.

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Yet, the judges ended up declaring Vallejos the winner by unanimous decision, and there’s a reason for it.

According to ESPN stats, Sterling landed 32 significant strikes, while Vallejos answered him with 37. Plus, the former 135 lbs champion also had better control time at 3:32 using his clinch-heavy approach.

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The stats definitely show Vallejos wasn’t completely dominating the fight. However, the scoring ultimately leaned into who landed more damaging shots in the fight, which went clearly in the favor of the Argentine.

Sterling was livid after the results and even blamed the judges. On the other hand, it’s also true that he couldn’t do much damage with his takedown and grappling exchanges, and his few punches inflicted little damage, though they were on par in terms of numbers.

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Because of this, the judges declared Kevin Vallejos the winner at UFC Qatar. Perhaps Sterling understood which element was lacking in his game, and he is now determined to make changes in order to avoid being left behind like the older generation of MMA fighters who did not evolve with time.

Though Sterling didn’t mention anyone, a good example could be Belal Muhammad.

For years, the former 170 lbs champ used his wrestling to win fights and eventually became champion using the approach. However, fighters like Jack Della Maddalena, Ian Garry, and Gabriel Bonfim inflicted heavy damage against Muhammad. And now he is sitting on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC.

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Sterling clearly doesn’t want to find himself in the same situation. Hence, he wants to push himself to the limit of his MMA prowess.

This wasn’t the first time Aljamain Sterling has contemplated completely changing his fighting approach. During 2016 and 2017, ‘The Funkmaster’ was known for relying on kicks during his fights and throwing fewer punches, which led to two back-to-back defeats.

At UFC on Fox against Augusto Mendes in 2017, Sterling finally used his punches and secured a win via decision. In the post-fight presser, he criticized the judges for failing to understand his kick-based approach, but admitted that the change of style ultimately worked in his favor.

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In that case, we might see a more violent Aljo when he next steps into the Octagon, and he wants to test that new approach against Kevin Vallejos once again.

Aljamain Sterling wants a rematch against Kevin Vallejos

The UFC Qatar co-main event between Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos had major title implications, with the winner of this bout moving closer to facing champion Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Funkmaster’ was on a two-fight winning streak, and a win over Vallejos would have set up a generational clash with the Aussie.

However, Vallejos claimed the victory and called Volkanovski out in the post-fight Octagon interview. For Sterling, it’s a setback, as he would need to climb the ladder back to position himself as a prime contender. But the former champ seems to be in no mood to put his plans on the line, as he is eyeing a rematch against Kevin Vallejos as early as March.

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“It was a chess match with no one wanting to make the first mistake,” Sterling wrote further. “With that said, I hope the UFC gets me back in there in February or March. Congrats to Vallejos and his team. You guys fought smart, and if I can bounce back, best believe I want to run that s—t back, God willing, of course.

“I’m not done yet. I’m still in the mix with the best guys in the division. Thank you to everyone still supporting the Team Funk, and a big thank you to my wife, my team in NY, and my new family at The Q. We got work to do.”

For now, the UFC might not be particularly keen on an Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos rematch. But the 37-year-old can challenge the winner of Steve Garcia vs. Yair Rodriguez, set for the UFC’s first event of 2027 in Dallas, Texas. There, he can test whether his new fighting style delivers.